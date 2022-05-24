What Are The Best Mobile Headphones in 2022

Over the last decade or so, wireless headphones have more or less become the norm, evolving from impractical gadgets with varying degrees of success to widely used compact earbuds or headphones. Brands like Bose and later on Beats by Dre were integral to the evolution of wireless headphones, although these companies are just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many manufacturers these days that choosing the right model can be extremely tricky. But we’re here to help!

Deciding the best wireless headphones requires careful examination of a few different factors. Sound quality is the most important factor for some people, while others prefer practicality or affordability over a perfect listening experience. In any case, we’ve had a look at the new generation of 2022 wireless headphones, and after some deliberation, we’re ready to choose our favorites. Keep reading for the lowdown.

A Brief History of Wireless Headphones

The brand new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch this Fall, further revolutionizing the wireless headphones market. But what were some of the previous groundbreaking moments in the development of next-gen wireless headphones? The wireless headphones back in the early 2000s were vastly different from today’s offerings, exhibiting a great deal less functionality and compatibility. What people generally don’t know is that wireless headphones have been around since the 1960s, although in a very different form to what we have now.

The problem with early wireless headphones was that they worked using radio waves, therefore requiring a huge and rather unsightly aerial to function. Wired headphones were the standard for the next few decades, but with the invention of Bluetooth at the turn of the millennium, the headphones market was slowly turned on its head. Nowadays, with cultural institutions like Apple’s AirPods, wireless headphones are the future.

Why Are Wireless Headphones So Popular?

Plenty of people still prefer old-fashioned wired headphones, although wireless variants are by far the most popular nowadays. Rewind a decade ago, and it would have been uncommon to see people with wireless earbuds, but now products like Apple’s AirPods are widespread. It is no surprise either, as there’s no denying how much more practical headphones are without the wires.

Wireless headphones are a stress-free way to enjoy various day-to-day activities with ease. For example, avid runners' lives have been made ten times easier by the absence of wiring. Playing the extensive array of modern mobile games is also so much more enjoyable with quality headphones. If games aren't your thing, next-gen wireless headphones with extraordinary sound quality are fantastic for the new breed of music-making apps.

The Best Wireless Headphones of 2022

All this talk of wireless headphones is sure to have whetted your appetite. We’ve listed a few of the best wireless headphones of 2022 so far below:

Sony WH-1000XM4: If it’s a top-tier sound quality you’re after, it’s difficult to beat the Sony WH-1000XM4s. These headphones will take your favorite albums to the next level with full noise canceling and an impeccably balanced sonic field. They also incorporate several useful features like “Speak to Chat”, allowing you to speak to people in real life without taking the headphones off or pressing any fiddly buttons.

Apple AirPods Max: The original Apple AirPods were just earbuds, but the AirPods Max is a different beast entirely. Apple users are treated to several innovative and unique features like spatial audio and industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation. The build quality is also exceptional, with a solid yet extremely comfortable design underpinned by breathable knitted mesh.

Panasonic RZ-S500W: For people looking for affordable wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, the Panasonic RZ-S500Ws are perfect. At under £100, these headphones are some of the cheapest on the market, still featuring noise-canceling and surprisingly good audio quality. The only issue some consumers have is the odd-fitting earbuds, although this depends from ear to ear.

These are a few of the best wireless headphones around in 2022, but for more ideas, scour the web for a comprehensive overview.