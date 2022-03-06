What If you Invested $100 in these Stocks 5 years ago

Traders who put their money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the last five years. Regardless of two market corrections — the current market correction was caused in part by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the 2020 inventory market crash.

Nearly as good as traders within the main U.S. indices have had it over the previous 5 years, numerous of the world’s hottest client discretionary, tech and clear vitality manufacturing shares have offered even higher returns. Bulls that took an opportunity on these names had been rewarded with features that outperformed a lot of the broader market.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

A year ago, on January 28th 2021, the price of a single share in GameStop, a struggling purveyor of video games, climbed to an all-time high of $483. That was nearly 200 times the low it had hit ten months previously, and almost 30 times its price at the start of the year. GameStop was the most-traded stock in America on one of its busiest-ever trading days. The surge in activity left retail brokers unable to meet capital calls from the settlement system, forcing them to suspend buying in a handful of stocks

Shareholders of GameStop (NYSE:GME) lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider S&P 500. The decline added to significant short-term losses for investors. GameStop’s shares are down over 20% so far this year compared to an 8% drop for the market. Thursday’s decline came after a rival retailer announced its own holiday season results.

If you invested $100 in GameStop 5 Years ago, then you may have about more than $440 right now. GameStop stock gave almost more than 340% in past 5 year.

Superior Micro Gadgets, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices stock jumped on Friday, the morning after the chip maker unveiled a new $8 billion buyback program. The stock’s newest bull sees more good things coming.

AMD (ticker: AMD) said after the market closed Thursday that the $8 billion program is in addition to the $4 billion program announced in May, which still has about $1 billion remaining.

If you invested $100 in AMD 5 Years ago, then you may have about more than $750 right now. AMD stock gave almost more than 660% in past 5 year.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

On Friday, Nvidia became the latest Silicon Valley tech giant to declare that it had suspended its Russian-facing business activities. The news will be a significant blow to PC gamers and enthusiasts in Russia, as now the holy trinity of PC performance components designers (AMD, Intel, and Nvidia) have withdrawn their business from the country in solidarity with Ukraine.

Nvidia, which also declined to say who it believes is responsible for the attack, says it became aware of the malicious intrusion on February 23, which prompted the U.S. chipmaker to notify law enforcement and hire cybersecurity experts to help it respond to the attack.

Although the breach occurred a day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which prompted some to speculate that the attack may have been connected to Russian state-sponsored hackers, Nvidia added that it has “no evidence that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

However, If you invested $100 in Nvidia 5 Years ago, then you may have about more than $900 right now. Nvidia stock gave almost more than 800% in past 5 year.

Starbucks Company (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks stock has been a bit of a roller coaster all through the pandemic as it felt the impact of lockdowns all over the world at various times. Shares are currently trading at a P/S of 4, which — much like Amazon — is a valuation not seen since mid-2020.

When the company reported its first-quarter 2022 results recently, there were good signs. Revenue was up 19% to $8 billion year over year, comparable-store sales rose 13%, and EPS was $0.69 compared to $0.53 in the first quarter of 2021.

However, there were also challenges. Margins compressed and the EPS results didn’t meet the company’s own estimate. While these results were due to a number of factors, COVID-related expenses are still affecting the business. Uneven results due to the pandemic have contributed to Starbucks’ lackluster stock performance over the past year.

In spite of its challenges, Starbucks is still a strong company that’s worth owning through these difficult times. On a two-year basis, the North American segment revenue was up 12% in the first quarter. Even with store closures and modified hours, this was the highest two-year increase ever, and the sixth quarter of sequential growth.

Still, However, If you invested $100 in Starbucks 5 Years ago, then you may have about more than $165 right now. Starbucks stock gave only about 60% in past 5 year.

Tesla Inc ( NASDAQ: TSLA)

The growing struggles for everyone but Tesla are coming at a time when they should be flourishing. Oil prices are surging, making electric cars more attractive, and even President Biden is calling for greater adoption of EVs.

But oil isn’t everything. With the war in Ukraine upsetting supply chains and the Federal Reserve about to raise interest rates. Investors are wary of risk and closely scrutinizing unprofitable companies. So there aren’t a lot of options in electric-vehicle stocks.

“Tesla right now is the only EV company that has a demonstrable, viable business,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC, said in a phone interview. “All the other ones are still concept stocks.”

But, If you invested $100 in Tesla 5 Years ago, then you may have about more than $1700 right now. Starbucks stock gave more than about 1600% in past 5 year.

Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ: MSFT)

Microsoft has closed on its approximately $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance. The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft Corp. get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance’s widely used medical dictation and transcription tools.

Nuance Communications Inc. has been a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology. It was instrumental in helping to power Apple’s digital assistant Siri. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company has since shifted its focus to health care.



The transaction has been under scrutiny by British antitrust regulators, who opened up an investigation into the deal in December because of concerns. It could result in a “substantial lessening of competition” in the U.K. market.

However, If you invested $100 in Microsoft5 Years ago, then you may have about more than $440 right now. Starbucks stock gave more than about 340% in past 5 year.