What is a Netflix VPN For?

Using a VPN for Netflix can expand your viewing options by offering you access to international streaming services.

What is a VPN?

A VPN (virtual private network) allows you to create a secure internet connection to another network whilst anonymising your IP address. This not only acts as a shield for your device’s private data but also allows you to access websites outside of your region.

What is a Netflix VPN?

The key function of a Netflix VPN is to allow access to content outside of your geographical region, as explained here by TechRound.

Netflix, as with other streaming services, has a different content library of shows and movies depending on the country in which you are accessing the service. Subsequently, what may be available to you in one country, is not accessible to users in another country. A Netflix VPN broadens your offering and allows you to change your location meaning that you are not restricted to what you watch based on geography. This is favoured by many who move countries or travel for work, as they can gain access to content which they previously had access to in their home countries.

How does it work?

For every device connected to the internet, there is an associated IP address. This address determines your geographical location. Through this, a system can tell where you are based down to the city. A VPN encrypts your device’s IP address by connecting you to a remote VPN server. Through this, you can use the internet as if you were in a different country. Your actual IP address is hidden and instead you can connect to the country of your choice.

Is it legal to use a Netflix VPN?

VPNs are legal in most countries, although it is always worth checking a specific country’s policy. In the United Kingdom, it is legal to use a Netflix VPN to access foreign content. In addition, VPNs are permitted by Netflix and the service does not ban users from using one.

Choosing a Netflix VPN

When choosing a Netflix VPN, it is important to do your homework first and make sure that you are making the right choice. Always opt for a strong Netflix VPN as some are unable to bypass particular error codes. When choosing a VPN specifically for Netflix, the most important factor is that it is able to stream content efficiently without slowing the speed of your internet. It needs to be able to offer a constant and reliable connection. Netflix VPNs with the nearest server offer the fastest internet connection speed.