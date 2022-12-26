What is a Santa Claus rally and will we have one for the Nasdaq and S&P in 2022?

Santa Claus rally is considered as a term it has been used in the Nasdaq and S&P market. This term has been used to evaluate the stock market terms that have been seen during the last week of December. These movements in the stock market seem to be propagating till the first two trading days of next year.

Although the reasons for this stock market rally are a debatable topic for the profits in the Nasdaq and S&P but this rise in the stock market is attributed to the increase in the buying activity of all the investors who are trying to take positive advantage of year and along with the tax benefits that has to be disclosed in the form of tax year calendar in the US.

Along with this issue, the year ending also gives the feeling of positivity and optimism in the Nasdaq and S&P through the holiday season in the year which helps in the reality of the stock market.

The possibility of profits in Nasdaq and S&P in 2022

The reason for the Nasdaq and S&P market increase is seen by the positive returns which have been generated due to the last five business days into December along with the two business days in January. Although there is no fixed guarantee for this market search. But this trend has been observed by Yale Hirsch Street in their 1972 version of the stock trade Almanac.

Along with that historically this rise in the stock market has occurred up to 76% from 1950 to 2009 and from the analysis of traders at Almanac this market rise has been you being able to generate the rise of an average of 1.3% each year. Along with that, it is the noteworthy thing that the Santa Claus rally has been able to occur approximately two third the times since 1993.

Historically these rallies have been able to generate up to 76% X returns for the SNP 500 companies for the last 45 years and this data shows that these Santa Claus rallies are real. Although this is analytically not a completely proven fact. Some analysts also predict that the performance of the market is not evident and is not going to be an every-year reality and there is no evidence of these Santa Claus rallies’ constant occurrences.

One other reason which has been derived for this rally is that the retail investors become more bullish as the institutional investor are taking around a week off due to the Christmas holidays and the institutional investors tend to buy the anticipated stocks of January which are also known as January effect in the Nasdaq and S&P market.