Indian-American MIT researcher VA Shiva Ayyadurai wants to become the next CEO of Twitter

Indian-American VA Shiva Ayyadurai “invented email” at the age of 14. Now he has indicated an interest in taking over as the CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk’s announcement. Musk announced his intention to resign from the position.

Ayyadurai a 59-year-old native of Mumbai who has four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His degrees include a Ph.D. in biological engineering, applied for the job through Twitter.

“I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply,” Ayyadurai wrote in a tweet addressed to Musk.

Ayyadurai’s tweet attracted attention. Moreover, many users responded with sympathetic to sarcastic comments.

“I’ve observed that degrees are one of the last things @elonmusk looks at when hiring (sic). (Though you’re education creds are indeed formidable.),” Greg Autry, a Twitter user, wrote in response to Ayyadurai’s Tweet.

“Best of luck to you. I’d expect your application to be rejected because you mention your education,” another Twitter user wrote in response.

In 1978, Ayyadurai developed a computer software he termed “email.” It duplicated all of the interoffice mail system’s features. Its features included the Inbox, Outbox, Folders, Memo, Attachments, Address Book, and more.

Twitter is searching for new CEO

He was formally acknowledged as the creator of email when the US government granted him the first Copyright for Email in 1982.

YouTuber MrBeast had indicated an interest in taking on one of the most challenging occupations in the modern world before Ayyadurai.

After losing his own poll on whether or not to step down as Twitter CEO, a report earlier this week claimed that Musk is actively looking for a replacement. According to a poll he conducted, 57.5% of respondents asked him to step down as the CEO of the microblogging service. The billionaire then declared that he would step down as Twitter’s CEO if he found someone “foolish enough to take the position.”

Musk’s impulsive and seemingly inconsistent decision-making has drawn criticism from lawmakers, industry executives, advocacy groups, and more, making convincing someone to take over Twitter complex enough.

He has changed his mind about contentious rules, including forbidding links to other social networks and temporarily suspending journalists. Those journalist who write negatively of him. In addition, Twitter mishandled the launch of its $8 monthly subscription service Twitter Blue. It awarded blue checkmarks to users who later impersonated well-known firms. For example of insulin manufacturer Eli Lily, with disastrous results.