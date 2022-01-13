What Is the Future of Communication and Collaboration?

A forward-thinking company is a successful company. Businesses all over the world are already thinking ahead to consider what the future of communication and collaboration holds. Asking how your business could benefit from future advancements in technology is key to stay on step ahead and adapt to upcoming trends. Specifically, technology which provides you a secure collaboration solution.

Understanding what technologies to invest in is hard when we haven’t yet experienced their potential. There are many avenues of communication to explore, such as audio, visual and social. All of these are becoming more immersive as they develop. For example, virtual reality gives us a glimpse into the potential future of visual collaboration in business.

Here is a brief overview of the new-generation technologies which will leave their mark on communication and collaboration going forward.

Virtual Reality:

Virtual reality has added a new dynamic to the way we communicate and collaborate with one another. Still in its early days, it still suggests there’s room for more immersive communicative experiences. Arguably, it provides users with an increased sense of presence while in use. For example, we have seen it used to enhance gaming experiences and its clear how it could pave way for more immersive remote working. Some have gone one step further to suggest adding spatial audio to virtual reality would be one of the best ways to improve communication and collaboration. Engaging additional senses would mean teams could feel, both visually and auditory, that they are in the same room as their co-workers.

Cloud-Based Tech:

Put simply, cloud-based tech is on-demand availability of computer system resources such as data, storage, and computing power without the need for it to be managed directly by the user. The need for this is going to increase significantly with technological demands of everchanging communication and collaboration. The more we make use of technology, in both our professional and personal life, will mean we will need to improve the connectivity of our work.

Machine Learning Technology

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being made use of more commonly to facilitate better communication and collaboration. To maximise efficiency, this type of technology automates processes which would have needed additional man power before. Bots are a prime example of AI already integrating into our means of communication. Whether it’s automated meetings or scheduled tasks, AI-assisted tools are eliminating repetitive tasks.

Virtual Whiteboards

Virtual whiteboards are another new-generation technology making its mark on how we collaborate and communicate. This technology provides a blank digital space where multiple users can write, share, and interact in real-time while working on a project. Since they are modern-day necessity for growing enterprises, especially after the huge shift in remote working, the trajectory for this industry is predicted to grow rapidly over the next few years.

In conclusion, it is clear the future of collaboration and communication is exciting. Though we expect endless possibilities with the new-generation technology, it doesn’t mean more traditional methods will fall out of use. There will still be great value places upon in-person collaboration and communication where it’s possible given the benefits to our wellbeing.