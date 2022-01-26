What is Wordle and how to play it

If you’re on Twitter, you’ve probably seen people sharing posts from Wordle, a set with distinct yellow, green, and grey boxes. These posts are labelled with two numbers. The first is the game number, and the second is the number of attempts out of six required for the player to win.

Wordle has become so popular on Twitter that some of the microblogging platform’s users have begun to muffle it. Wordle, for those who haven’t figured it out yet, is a daily word game that can be played online. It’s similar to a password without any hints and can only be used once per day. Every day, a new word is revealed, and players have six chances to guess it.

How to Use Wordle

To win, you must correctly guess the five-letter word of the day. There are no hints to help you guess; you must simply begin at random. If you get the right letter in the right place, it turns green. A correct letter in the wrong place appears in yellow, and any letter that does not appear in the word appears in grey.

The goal as you progress is to guess the correct word using the yellow and green options while ignoring the greys. You have six tries in total, so you can guess five wrong words before you have one last chance to get it right.

Wordle is not a app. It can only be played online via a web page from a browser. You can use any browser you want for this, such as Chrome, Edge, or Firefox. Simply type “powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/” into the search bar, or search for “Wordle” in the search engine. The website also has a version for colorblind players.

Please keep in mind that, as a result of Wordle’s popularity, many fake apps have been making the rounds on app stores. There is no Wordle app available, so do not download any apps from the App Store or Google Play.

Wordle has grown in popularity due to how entertaining and competitive it is. Players only get one shot every 24 hours, and if they don’t succeed, they must wait until the next day’s puzzle to try again.

Also, everyone on the planet is working on the same puzzle, so comparing results is a lot of fun. If your friends are also playing, you can compare who got the word right in the fewest attempts.

Wordle allows players to easily share their results on Twitter without revealing the day’s solution. So you don’t just get to flex among your friends; if you get the word right in one of the six tries, you get to flex all over Twitter.