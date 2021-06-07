What To Expect From The PC Gaming Show At E3 2021

A few days ago we received confirmation that the PC Gaming Show will return to E3 2021. The organizers have not only revealed all the announcements, but also what we can expect from the show itself. We know the show will have a number of revelations and live streams hosted by some of the biggest publishers in the industry, but it’s not just another E3, it’s a PC gaming show.

The subprogram for the PC Gaming Show includes a long list of developers and games that will make an appearance. With top developers such as 2K Games, Amazon Games, Dontnod, and Sega taking part in the show, we should see a healthy mix of AAA and indie games coming to your PC. The E3 promises to show more than 50 games, including an early look at Surgeon Simulator 2, Torchlight 3, and the latest game of New Blood Interactive.

We are just a few weeks from ESA E3 2021 and the PC Game Show at PC Gamer is one of those game showcases we can’t wait to see more of. The PC Gaming Show returns on June 13th and will offer news about PC games, you guessed it. Elden Rings is a title that we are not sure we will see at the show, but E3 is the right place for it.

The fine people of PC Gamer make the PC Gaming Show an exciting event for PC nerds every year, and while we don’t know the specifics of this year’s event, last year saw the debut of last year’s mega-hit Valheim, the surprise release, and announcement of Persona 4: Golden on Steam. What to expect is unknown but the upcoming game show will be hosted by The Last of Us Part 2 star Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, which should give you an idea of what to expect from the series (see: Dreamfall Dev’s new game Dustborn, the revelation that Bombers Crew will get a sequel, and Space Crew: Serial, a clean sequel ). The upcoming game show will also host GamesRadar and will serve as a sister show to E3, one that will include PC as well as game announcements for consoles and mobile devices.

This gives us a lot of leeway for new announcements and a closer look at games that we already know are coming. Either way, the show will be followed by the three-hour Nintendo Treehouse Live event, which will give us a much closer look at the PC gaming show. The 40-minute presentation will focus on the Nintendo Switch software, meaning that it will not show the new Switch console that is expected to be unveiled at E3 but will be released before the release of most of the games shown in 2021.

The first PC gaming show was the most excruciating event to air during last year’s E3. They are scheduled to participate and have yet to tell us what they will skip. This ensures a busy day and an even busier PC gaming show that takes place in the middle of E3 itself.

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest kicks off with Kick-off Live Show, a two-hour programming broadcast live at 11 am PDT (2 pm EDT / 7 pm BST) on Thursday, 10 June. It will air during the show’s premiere event (more on that later in June). PC Gaming Show Start Time and Date The PC Gaming Show starts at 11 am PT / 2 am ET, and you can follow it all on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Future Game Show powered by WD Black in the host by Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, led by The Last of Us 2s, will reach the largest audience yet as an official partner of the E3s 2021. The June 16-22 indie game showcase is not only an official part of the E3 celebration but also an upcoming June of games. The event features 40 games from major console and PC platforms publisher including Sega Private Division, Team17, Xseed Games, and more. Xbox and Bethesda have also planned a showcase event on June 13th.

The PC Gaming Show for PC gamers has always been a colorful mix when it comes to new announcements, but you never know what you’re going to see. However, we are confident that more events will be announced and the schedule will fill up as we get closer to the launch of E3. Here is a selection of two confirmed shows for the future media group, the PC games fair and the future of the games fair. Both shows have no confirmed launch dates, but both are expected to announce more showcases in the coming days ahead of the show, which doesn’t stop Valve from holding an indie-focused show.

We know that Bandai Namco will present at E3 2021, but we are not sure if they will get their own showcase or not. The E3 will take place from 12 to 15 June, but participating publishers will be able to host their own events during this period. As soon as game makers announce that they will host their own event we will organize it to make it as simple as possible for you to plan your E3 viewing party personalized.

Digital Game Festival and Guerrilla Collective will return in 2021, with two separate shows taking place throughout the year. The show will celebrate smaller games with a variety of trailers, announcements, demonstrations, and interviews on the first of the two Saturdays in June.

For the duration of the broadcast, they have packed as many great trailers as possible, with a total of 39 new video game announcements and interviews made during the present year. They’ve put together some of the best trailers, including Torchlight 3, Evil Geniuses 2, Mafia Remake, Mortal Shell, and more. Expect a concentrated 90-minute event with bright moments focused on PC games and plenty of activity throughout E3.

The actual games to be shown at the Future Game Show will be a mix of AAA and indie games. Last year, the show revealed new footage of Ghostrunner, Neon Abyss, and Wasteland 3, to name just a few highlights. As such, PC Gamer is hosting this show to showcase a few more niche genre games such as flight and space simulators, strategy games, puzzles, and survival games.