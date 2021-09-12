What to Look for When Choosing a Web Hosting Service Provider 2021

It is no secret that in 2021, online marketing is the most used and recommended type of marketing nowadays. It is rare to find a successful business that doesn’t have a website dedicated to it these days. This is understandable because all studies and statistics point towards the efficiency of online marketing and business websites.

One study showed that people over the age of 15 spend an average of at least 10 hours per month on online shopping. These numbers only doubled during the pandemic of 2020.

In 2021, it is expected that more than 2.14 billion people are using the internet to shop instead of going to the mall or the store. This is understandable because who wouldn’t prefer to have their shopping bags delivered to their doorstep instead of carrying them around the mall for long hours.

Not only that, but online shopping has increased the competition rate between shops, which benefited consumers price-wise. When shopping online, you get to see different prices for the same item with the same quality, this is a huge win for you, and it saves much money.

That is why choosing a reliable web host for your website is extremely important because it will be the base on which your website will depend. The internet is full of advertisements for numerous web hosting service providers. Each of them claims that their service is the best on the market. So who should you believe? The answer is simple, you need to know the basic traits a good web host service should have, and everything will become clear.

Reliable web host service providers will attract visitors to your website and help your business grow and prosper.

What to Look for When Choosing a Web Host?

There are a few things to consider when you’re in the process of choosing a web host for your website, the most important things to consider are the following:

Know Your O ptions

When choosing a web host, you need to decide what features you want first. If you don’t like or expect a lot of traffic on your website, choosing a shared hosting website would be the most suitable for you. On the other hand, if you want a lot of traffic but are not willing to pay much for a hosting service, your best option is VPS hosting websites. It’s a hosting that comes in the middle between simple shared hosting and expensive and complicated dedicated hosting.

However, if you plan to soar high on the market and to score big numbers of traffic and customers, then you need to find a web host that provides the dedicated hosting feature. Unlike shared and VPS hosting, this feature allows you to upload your website on a separate server just for you. This increases the page load speed of your website and helps it rank higher on SERP.

Check Web Host Reliability

Reliable web hosts have a high percentage of uptime. This guarantees that your website will not break and shut down when a big wave of traffic hits it. Meanwhile, a web host with low uptime will cause your website to crash down once it is shopping seasons like Black Fridays. You wouldn’t want to lose customers because of the unreliability of your web host.

There are tests online that show you the uptime of each web host service. I recommend that you check them out for a guaranteed result.

Check Security

The two most important and common security features of a web hosting service provider are SSL certificates and data encryption. Almost every web host on the market offers these services, whether a free or paid feature.

However, other features matter if you want to ensure the security of your website is high and unbreakable through. These features are CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

The best thing to do is to discuss this with an expert who can evaluate your website’s needs and advise you to choose a web host that offers certain services that are best for your website.