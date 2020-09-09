What Venture Capital Websites Allow Submission Of Pitch Decks

You are an entrepreneur with a great start-up idea. Your team has worked hard to create a business plan, develop a strategy, and make your dreams come true. Now all you need is to get the word out. Distributing your business idea can help you accumulate customers and attract investors. What is the best approach? You know you need a pitch deck, but what do you do with it?

A pitch deck is a short presentation that aims to give the viewer a summary of your business plan. Typically something that a startup M&A advisor would help you with. It is usually presented to potential investors or customers in a slideshow format like PowerPoint, Keynote, or Prezi.

Parts of a Pitch Deck

Experts recommend using no more than 19 slides to introduce your business. This list can help you keep down the pitch deck short, addressing only 10 important points.

Intro : As an entrepreneur, you will begin your pitch deck with an introduction. In a concise matter, present yourself and the reason why you are pitching. Team : Introduce your team. Present the brains behind the operation and the roles they fulfill. Problem : Identify the issues that your venture is trying to meet. Solution : Explain how your business and the product or services it offers will resolve the aforementioned issues. Remember to demonstrate how your product is advantageous to the investors. Product : How does your product actually work? Market : Determine the size of the market you will be entering and indicate the opportunity available for you. Traction : Traction is all about showing measurable proof of what your company already has and how it plans to grow in the future. Competition : Demonstrate why your solution to the problem is better than the already existing ones. Business plan : Establish your financial knowledge by introducing your business plan and the goals you have. Investment : Finally, talk about your planned budget and what you are looking for from the investors.

Once you have perfected your pitch deck, where can you take it? Here are 10 different venture capital websites taking submissions.

SeedVC

SeedVC has a team with a combined 30+ years of experience in executing growth strategies for all kinds of organizations—from startups to corporates. They specialize in working with newer tech, data, or SAAS businesses that are looking to raise seed capital. The SeedVC team connects business owners with investors to get them the funding they need and accelerate their businesses’ growth.

New Stack

The team at New Stack likes to invest in what they call “the exceptions.” These are not startups only founded by ivy league graduates or Google former employees. They look for technology ventures with mission-driven founders, products that empower the users, and a value that will increase as users increase. To apply, simply send your pitch to [email protected]

APX by Axel Springer & Porsche

APX works with startups all around the world. They offer a pre-seed deal to founders of early-stage digital, customer-centric businesses. They ask for 5% equity in exchange for 50,000 euros and a 100-day growth program tailored specifically for your business. APX’s objective is to invest now in possibly profitable ventures and sell the more valuable shares in the future. They do have a few preconditions you should be aware of before sending your pitch, so check out their FAQ.

VRVCA

As the name implies, VRVCA invests in virtual reality technology. But they also work with augmented reality, mixed reality, and artificial intelligence. They fund startups from the seed to the pre-IPO stage. They are interested in investing in different projects: Industry vertical applications (like enterprise, healthcare, and educational developments), content-based projects (a.k.a gaming, VR movies, and streaming) and other technologies with potential traction.

The funding depends on your company’s stages and your fundraising requirements. Once you define those criteria, VRVCA will help you connect with the right investors. They ask that in your pitch you include your product’s features, monetization approach, and everything else that comes with a financial plan.

Jett Ventures

The Jett Ventures firm targets early-stage companies in different capital-intensive industries with market opportunities for recurring revenue. This includes software and technology-enabled services and real property development and operations. Their investments can vary from $100k to $3 million, committing to even larger investments in a few cases. The funds are released in stages determined by milestones.

Iris Capital

Iris has invested in tech projects around the world for more than 30 years. The companies they look for have experienced teams with cutting edge technologies, high-growth markets, and viable and sustainable business models. Still, the stage of the company does not matter. They work with startups in need of revenue generation, but also with profitable companies in search of growth capital. Iris works as a long-term investor, creating value for their shares as their portfolio companies grow. They require a seat on the investee’s company board and remain with them for four to five years.

Zebra Ventures

As the strategic investment division of Zebra Technologies, Zebra Ventures invests in early-stage companies with a vision of empowering enterprise customers with a performance edge. The team mixes the experiences of financial investors and strategic partners to offer the investee’s financial support through the startup, growth, and expansion phases.

They are looking for companies developing different types of technology—from robotics to analytics to asset visibility. They also invest in vertical markets like retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and warehousing, healthcare, and field services. Their initial investment fluctuates between $1 million and $5 million, all depending on the size of the market opportunity. But their help stretches farther than just capital. Zebra offers its customers other resources—like computers, scanners, and specialty printers—to manage their assets.

Shot Ventures

Shot Ventures specializes in digital assets and invests in companies at any stage, providing them with pre-capital strategy, investor packaging, and help to raise capital. While they are based in Arizona, Shot works with companies all across the country.