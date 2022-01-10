What we expect from IT Industry at Dalal Street in this Q3?

Indian IT sector is set to post another quarter of strong growth despite cost pressure. Market watchers believe that increasing the speed of digital transformation or shifting to the cloud, improving deal pipeline, and investment in the hyperscalers. SaaS ecosystems are likely to support the top line and bottom line.

With a rally of 10.49 per cent, the Nifty IT index outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index (down 1.50 per cent) in the third quarter. Shares of IT majors Infosys and Wipro gained 12.69 percent and 12.81 per cent, respectively.

During the October-December period. TCS declined 0.99 per cent to Rs 3,738.35 on December 31, 2021 from Rs 3775.55 on September 30, 2021. These companies are slated to announce their financial results on January 12, Wednesday.

On the back of deal ramp-ups, IT transformational spending, and sustained deal closure activity across the sector. Reliance Securities sees continued strong revenue momentum. However, it expects increased pressure on EBITDA margins as a result of higher employee incentives, wage increases to retain talent amid high attrition, lower utilization as a result of aggressive new hires, and stable SG&A costs.

TCS, Infosys, and Wipro’s Q3 earnings are expected to be as follows, according to brokerages:

TCS has an ‘Add’ rating from HDFC Securities, with a price target of Rs 4,350.

The brokerage expects the IT behemoth to grow net sales by 16.20 percent year over year (YoY) and 4.20 percent quarter over quarter (QoQ) in Q3FY22. The adjusted profit after tax figure, on the other hand, has increased by 16.40% YoY and 5.20% QoQ.

TCS revenue could grow 17% year on year and 4.9 percent quarter on quarter, according to Reliance Securities. However, it expects net profit and EBITDA to rise 14.80% and 12.50%, respectively, year over year.

TCS’ third-quarter results should be scrutinized for deal commentary, BFSI outlook, retail and healthcare vertical outlook, and pricing trends. Infosys: According to HDFC Securities, Infosys’ top line could grow 20% year over year and 5.10 % quarter over quarter. The company’s adjusted profit, on the other hand, may increase by 7.1 percent year over year and 2.7 percent quarter over quarter during the quarte r. Infosys is also rated ‘Buy’ by the brokerage, with a price target of Rs 2,100. Infosys’ topline is expected to grow by double digits in Q3FY22, according to Reliance Securities. Revenue is up 20.50 percent year over year and 5.50 percent quarter over quarter. The brokerage also forecasted a YoY increase in net profit and EBIT of 18.20 percent and 12.30 percent, respectively.