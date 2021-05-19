What We Know About Battlefield 6

Leaks and rumors have flooded the Internet, and fans are desperate to find out as much information about Battlefield 6 as possible. While no game has a fixed time frame, Battlefield 6 has a potential release date, so everything we know about the game so far is here. Most Battlefield games appear in October or November, but considering that many game developers work from home, it is possible that this could shift the timeline a little backward.

The EA and DICE have not released a new game in 2020 following the disappointing reception of Firestorm Battle Royale mode. But with confirmation that EA Play Battlefield 6 is in the works for 2021, anticipation is beginning to grow. A leak on the Battlefield 6 subreddit claims that Battlefield 6 will be a free-to-play Battle Royale in March 2022.

The title somewhere in 2022 or 2023, and being able to play it in co-op mode with robots, drones and jets would be a great addition, if true. Battlefield has not released a new game for 2020, but the news that they are working on a game for Battlefield 2021 has thrilled fans. It was a revelation when we heard that the next Battlefield game would be released later this year, but it’s at least confirmed, so we won’t have to wait too long for more details to be revealed.

At the time of writing, we have no official release date for the next Battlefield game. But in the run-up to its imminent release, leaks and rumors are circulating about the game. These rumors range from the game playing in Current-Gen to various modes, to the release date of Battlefield 6.

The next Battlefield 6 is the next installment in the War-Based Multiplayer franchise and the first Battlefield game to make its full next-generation debut on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. According to prominent battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the new Battlefield game will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC soon.

Details are still unclear, but Battlefield 6 is set to hit theaters sooner than expected. There is quite a lot of speculation about what the game will contain and what its next war situation will be. We will have more information in the spring, but at the moment we don’t know what we know about Battlefield 6.

Whether Battlefield 6 will be called Battlefield 6 or not is unknown, but we will continue to call it Battlefield 6 for the sake of simplicity. The first Battlefield 6 trailer is expected around June. Battleground games usually appear in late October or November, so this is the time to expect them.

According to well-known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, his sources have not given any concrete information about whether Battlefield 6 will be released on PS4 or Xbox One, leading him to speculate that the game will not be released on both platforms. If true, it would be the first Battlefield game (unless you count Hardline, which is typeset for Battlefield 4 in 2013). Henderson believes Battlefield 6 will be a gentle reboot of the series as it borrows heavily from Battlefield 3, which was released in 2011.

At a time when next-generation consoles are already on the market, the question about which platforms Battlefield 6 will support is less important for the new consoles than for the old ones. DICE has already confirmed that it will make the next Battlefield game with the next generation in mind, and there is the obvious fact that PS5 and Xbox Series X are out in the wild.

DICE has confirmed that the next Battlefield game will have the next generation in mind and will be released on PS4 and Xbox One, ensuring that millions of gamers will not only jump on the “next-gen” bandwagon but those who did not make it will not be left behind. Laura Miele, chief studio officer for the series at the Guardian, EA, and DICE, told Polygon that the change has been tough due to the pandemic and working conditions, but Codemasters will acquire the series and its racing game in 2021 after acquiring Free Race Games, the studio that developed the bloodthirsty Black Ops that helped make Battlefield as strong as it is now. Firestorm, the Battle Royale game mode, has no mass appeal, but there are several other Battle Royale modes on the game market, such as EAs own Apex Legends and Call of Duty’s Warzone mode, which attract a huge audience.

On the one hand, it is easy to see how the EAs will reduce their losses and come to terms with the fact that one of their own Battle Royale titles will be at the top of the pile. On the other hand, there is a hunger for Battle Royale games, and the Pandemic has done everything in its power to make Call of Duty’s Warzone mode a huge success with groups of people who normally don’t play. For DICE, they need to make sure they move the needle on the next battlefield game.

During the EAs full-year profit warning thanks to VGC, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that the game will hit PS4 and Xbox One, disappointing those who had hoped that Battlefield 6 would become a true next-gen showcase. After much speculation, EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be released on the latest generation consoles, but believes it will be available exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. McNamara said the entire team is working on the game for release on the new consoles, but that doesn’t mean it won’t impress on the PS5 and Series X.