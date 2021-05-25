What We Know About PES 2022

Konami has revealed his plans for the next iteration of Pro Evolution Soccer (or PES, as it is known as the franchise for Konami) and his plans for the transition to the next generation. The first confirmation is that PES 2021 will not be a next-generation title, but rather a streamlined season update to flood players until PES 2022 is complete. Konami will not begin testing the next generation of PES until mid-2021, which is expected to be launched later this year.

It is the first grim news to be released but has received a lot of positive feedback after the decision to give the series an extra year off between the PS5 and Xbox Series X debuts, as PES 2022 will likely be a simple roster update for PS4 and Xbox One. When the next installment, called PES 2021, makes its next-gen debut, fans can’t wait to see what it has to offer. It’s on its way, but don’t expect to see it until after Komani pulls E3 2021.

PES 2018 launched on September 15, 2017, PES 2019 came on August 30, 2018, and PES 2020 went on sale on September 10, 2019. The next installment, probably called PES 2022, has been in development for some time, but Konami made the strange decision to release it as a simple remake of PES 2021 with an updated roster, disappointing a lot of fans hoping for a completely new game, as many expected many other things from the next-gen version. PES 2021 is the result of a so-called season update, which is published at an unannounced budget price and comes with several bonuses. It is unclear whether Konami’s words mean that PES 2021 DLC will be paid for the existing PES 2020, or whether it will be a stand-alone game update for the existing game within its existing framework, but we have asked Konami for comment. According to the new trailer, the game will be built with the Unreal Engine, ending the long-standing collaboration with Konami. Instead of a re-run of the 2020-21 season, football PES 2019 will receive a content update known as Football PES 2022 season update, while the development team working on the following game E football PES 2022, where the ninth-generation Fox engine will be replaced by Unreal Engine 5.

To bid farewell to the Pro Evos Fox engine era, Konami switched to the Unreal engine to build PES 2022. Details of the gameplay are scarce, but speculation about how the game will look and play has been left to fans. The series has a cherished history, and PES is by far the best football simulation of the PS2 era that keeps the community strong.

It’s not easy to predict when PES will arrive in 2022, but we’re confident it will come before FIFA 22. The season update for PES 2021 will be released on September 15, 2020, three weeks before FIFA 21 hits the consoles on October 9. Check back when you can get your hands on Konami’s next version to get all the latest PES 2020 news.

Konami teased PES 2022 with a one-minute video showing Barcelona FC’s Camp Nou stadium and its legendary star player Lionel Messi. The teaser, which was released on July 15, 2020, gave us an insight into the graphics level we will get in the game. In his announcement, Konami said that the game would bring “stunning improvements” in all aspects of the game, including more realistic player models and animations, improved physics, and photorealistic visuals.

PES 2022 will be the first PES game to appear on Next-Gen consoles. After Konami released a short teaser for Football in PES 2021, there was no E3 in 2020. A month or two from publication, we can expect more news on PES 2022 in a month or two.

This year Konami plans to follow a regular roadmap throughout the year. PES 2022 is expected to be tested mid-year, with the first game (or games) for PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to be ready by then, with the second set to be available in 2021. Since the game will run on the Unreal Engine, it is hard to believe that its Fox engine will be eight years old in September.

The Konami’s Fox Engine, which debuted in 2013, was used for PES 2014, and if you remember the release of the games, there were a lot of bugs. Many of them have been patched, and most people migrated to the newly released platforms PS4 and Xbox One in 2013. PES 2022 will not be published on these platforms. It is time for the EAs FIFA series to start boosting PES sales, partly due to the success of FIFA’s Ultimate Team and the fact that it is the only footy game currently available on a new console.