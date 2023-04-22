The Twitterverse has been abuzz with speculation about Elon Musk’s rumored plan to revoke Twitter blue check marks from journalists and notable individuals and instead charge $8 per month for “verification.” While this threat has been looming for some time, it finally became a reality on 4/20 days.

What remains are blue check marks exclusively for those who subscribe to Twitter Blue, a premium subscription service priced at $84 per year. While Twitter Blue offers some additional perks, it’s hard to ignore that it signals a willingness to pay a fee to a billionaire known for his right-wing views. It’s a hot topic of discussion, with some finding it embarrassing to support such a venture.

As the Twitterverse grapples with these changes, it’s clear that the social media landscape is constantly evolving. Will this move by Elon Musk disrupt the traditional norms of verification on Twitter? Only time will tell. In the meantime, the debate continues, and users are left to decide whether to pay to keep their blue check mark or find alternative ways to navigate the ever-changing world of social media.

Unmasking Twitter Blue, Musk’s controversial reign reveals surprising subscribers

In this context, the decision by Twitter to remove blue checkmarks from non-paying users is just the latest in a series of moves that have sought to shape the platform’s user base and identity. But it is also a sign of how larger forces, including the rise of tech billionaires like Elon Musk and the increasing commodification of online spaces, have influenced the platform’s evolution.

these are literally the only celebrities I can find who are paying for twitter. please feel free to submit any others you may discover pic.twitter.com/hfr2HDopUB — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) April 20, 2023

Into this muddled situation steps Musk, who has long been a controversial figure in the tech industry. Musk’s management style and tendency to make grandiose statements on social media have earned him admirers and detractors, and his recent acquisition of Twitter has only added to the platform’s complexity and sense of uncertainty.

In the meantime, the unveiling of which users actually pay for Twitter Blue and still have their blue checkmarks has led to some surprising revelations. Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon, who have generally been seen as non-controversial figures in entertainment, have been exposed as paying subscribers to the service. Given his history of questionable behavior and erratic management style, it could be clearer why they would choose to associate themselves with a platform owned by Musk.

Who’s footing the bill for Twitter Blue subscriptions of LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner?

At the same time, other celebrities like Simu Liu and Ryan Reynolds, who have been praised for their earnestness and authenticity, have also been revealed to be subscribers to Twitter Blue. This could be seen as an indication that even the most well-intentioned users are willing to pay for the privilege of being verified on the platform, or it could be seen as a sign that Twitter’s celebrity culture has become so entrenched that users are willing to overlook the platform’s flaws to maintain their status.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

In a surprising turn of events, notable figures like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers have lost their coveted blue check marks on Twitter, while their shows’ accounts have managed to retain them due to their affiliation with official television networks. But here’s where things get interesting (or rather, stupid) – LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner, who has been openly critical of Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription service, still have their blue check marks on their accounts claim they are subscribers of Twitter Blue. However, both King and representatives for James have confirmed that they are not paying for the subscription.

So, who’s footing the bill for these high-profile figures? Musk pays for James, King, and Shatner’s Twitter Blue subscriptions. Why would he do that? Is he trying to troll them? Teach them a lesson? Or is he putting his money into his platform as it faces challenges? The motives behind Musk’s actions remain unclear.

Musk’s Confirmation of Blue check mark mystery amidst rocket mishap

What’s even more mind-boggling is that Musk confirmed this revelation to the “Pop Base” account just hours after one of his Space X rockets experienced a premature explosion during launch. Priorities might be skewed here.

As the saga unfolds, it’s evident that the Twitterverse is full of surprises and twists. The intersection of influential figures, subscription services, and personal vendettas makes for an intriguing tale that keeps us all hooked. Who knows what other surprises await us in the ever-evolving world of social media and its eccentric players? Stay tuned!

