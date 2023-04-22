Best Sports Betting Sites for 2023: Top Online Sports Betting Sites Ranked by Market Variety, Bonuses, and More

No matter whether you are a football fan or want to bet on eSports, the best sports betting sites should be able to offer you something of your liking.

Thanks to the online sportsbooks we found, you can do exactly that and more. Our top picks offer users a great variety of sports, generous bonuses, and an easy-to-use betting interface.

After detailed research, we found Bovada to be the best overall option. But there are many others you can find below.

Let’s get started.

Best Sports Betting Sites

Bovada : Best overall

BetOnline : Best mobile sportsbook

MyBookie : Most generous bonuses

Sportsbetting.ag : Best variety of betting markets

EveryGame : Best user interface

BetUS : Most attractive welcome package

1. Bovada – Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Top-tier sports betting coverage

Fantastic site design

$750 sports betting bonus

Tons of live casino games

Cons:

eSports betting coverage is poor

There are a few key reasons why Bovada has found itself at the top of our list of the best sports betting sites – let’s discover them below together.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.85/5

Bovada’s betting market variety is pretty exceptional when it comes to real-world sports, and it’s got the odds to boot.

Not only can you bet extensively on all the major sporting events here, but more niche ones are covered well too. And we’re not just talking about college sports. You can bet on the likes of Gaelic football, curling, and more here.

Something that could be improved is the eSports betting section. You’ll only be able to bet on the big eSports like League of Legends here; there’s no coverage of the likes of FIFA. This is obviously only going to affect a small number of people, but it’s worth bearing in mind if you’re an eSports betting fan.

Sports Bonuses: 4.95/5

Get a welcome bonus of 50% up to $250 when you place your first deposit at Bovada. That’s a pretty good amount of cash and will satisfy any punters who aren’t super high rollers.

The rollover for this bonus is just 5x, half as many as some of our other top picks. That’ll make things a lot easier when it comes to withdrawing your winnings. The sports welcome package goes up to $750 in total.

You’ll also be able to enjoy more online sports betting bonuses here, such as free bets and boosted odds on particular markets from time to time.

Website and Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

More good news here: Bovada has an online sportsbook betting app that can be downloaded from the Play Store or the App Store. This is much better than just using sports betting mobile site, as it runs a lot smoother and comes with more features.

You can even live stream a lot of the events you’re betting on, helping to bring you closer to the action. And there are over 30 live casino games to play here, an impressive haul even by the standards of a dedicated online casino

Overall: 4.9/5

What’s not to like about Bovada? This awesome sportsbook will satisfy all online sports bettors. It looks amazing, feels good to use, and is packed with fantastic markets and bonuses. Perfect.

Click here to visit Bovada’s website and start betting on your favorite sports.

2. BetOnline – Best Sports Betting Site for Mobile Bettors

Pros:

Generous bonuses for new and existing users

Amazing mobile compatibility

Lots of banking options supported

Great variety of sports betting markets

Cons:

7.5% credit card deposit fee

Mobile sports betting sites are super popular these days, and BetOnline has capitalized on that in fine style with a very impressive, easy-to-use mobile sports betting site. But that’s far from the only thing we love here.

Let’s find out more.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.9/5

At BetOnline, you’ll find another of the real top online sportsbooks for sports betting markets and odds. You’ll be able to bet on everything from college football to the outcome of the next US Election!

Also, BetOnline is actually one of the few sports betting sites that offer extensive eSports betting markets. So, in that respect, it actually one-ups Bovada. Instead of just the best-known eSports games, you’ll be able to bet on less popular ones, such as Age of Empires II.

Sports Bonuses: 4.75/5

The new customer offer at BetOnline is a very strong 50% deposit match up to $1000 with the code BOL1000.

But that’s not all.

One of the most impressive things about BetOnline is the fact that you can claim a reload bonus of 25% on every single deposit you make once you’ve played through your welcome bonus. You’ll just need to enter the code LIFEBONUS to claim it.

Website and Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Of all the online sportsbooks out there, we’re confident BetOnline offers the best mobile compatibility.

That’s not to say the desktop site is inferior, though. On your laptop or home computer, you’ll still be able to enjoy the beautiful site design that the mobile version has to offer. A great experience no matter which device you choose to use!

And by the way, if you like to play online casino games while you wait for your sports bets to come in, BetOnline is a good place to do it. It has over 350 top games, including plenty of slots and some live dealer action.

Overall: 4.8/5

All in all, BetOnline is an amazing online betting site that has a lot to offer. While there are some things that this online casino could do better, its overall offering is still amazing and manages to stand out in the industry.

Follow this link to start betting on your favorite sports at BetOnline.

3. MyBookie – Most Generous Bonuses of All Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 on your first deposit

Ongoing reload, referral bonuses, and more

Amazing racebook

A strong choice of online casino games

Cons:

Dated website design

You might not think that MyBookie looks the part, but once you get under the skin of it, you’ll realize that this is one of the best online sportsbooks out there.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.75/5

MyBookie competes with the best betting sites when it comes to markets and odds. While it may not cover eSports as well as some other online bookmakers, you’ll find a strong selection of real-world sports markets and even some novelty ones, like odds on the next UK Prime Minister.

By the way, if you’re into horse racing, this is one area where MyBookie excels. You’ll get great odds and plenty of markets on tons of races across the world.

Sports Bonuses: 4.9/5

There are tons of brilliant bonuses at MyBookie, but let’s start at the beginning. Your first deposit will be matched 50% up to $1000, and you’ll get a free $10 poker chip to use.

After that, all your deposits moving forwards can be matched by 25%. And that’s not even mentioning the 8% horse rebate, the 200% matched deposit referral bonus, and all the fantastic online casino bonuses too.

Then, there’s the loyalty program. MyBookie’s VIP club allows for even more bonuses. The fun really never ends here!

Website and Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

While MyBookie’s website is highly functional and easy to use, it does look a little dated. The whole aesthetic feels like it could do with a bit of a refresh. MyBookie website works quite well on mobile devices, too.

On the casino side of things, MyBookie checks out pretty well. There are over 250 games on offer here, ranging from live dealer blackjack to keno.

Overall: 4.75/5

Bonuses are a brilliant way to get extra funds to bet with, and MyBookie is at the top of the game in that area.

Click here to visit MyBookie and start betting on your favorite sports.

4. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Sports Betting Site Market Coverage

Pros:

25+ sports to bet on

Extensive eSports betting

Great range of banking options

Strong matched deposit welcome bonus

Cons:

Not the best mobile compatibility

If you are looking for a sports betting site with the best variety of betting markets, it is hard to find anything better than Sportsbetting.ag. Let’s find out why together.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.9/5

If you’re looking for a variety of sports betting markets, the chances are that you’ll find it here. You’ll have over 25 sports to bet on, and within them, tons of events from all professional levels.

eSports, a common deciding factor for betting sites’ market selection, is also covered very well. We were able to bet on King of Glory, Valorant, and many more.

The betting odds here are really strong too. We compared a handful of markets against the competition, and more often than not, Sportsbetting.ag came up strong. What more could you ask for?

Sports Bonuses: 4.6/5

Grab 50% back on your first deposit of up to $1000 at Sportsbetting.ag, but be sure to use the code SB1000 when you place it. Like the other sites that offer this welcome bonus, the rollover here is 10x.

And like a few other online sportsbooks, Sportsbetting.ag offers some strong ongoing bonuses, such as a 25% reload bonus whenever you need it with the code FORLIFE.

Website and Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

Sportsbetting.ag has a website that looks a little out of date. And while there are some neat graphics on the homepage, a few of the pages are visually quite plain, and this might put some players off.

The website is more colorful than some, which is good, but we did find that the layout could come across as a little confusing once you’re still getting used to it.

The choice of payment methods available at Sportsbetting.ag is very impressive though. You’ll be able to place deposits and request withdrawals with options such as VISA, Discover, Money Order, and a whole bunch of cryptocurrencies.

Overall: 4.8/5

Overall, we were very glad about what Sportsbetting/ag has in store – especially when it comes to the variety of sports betting markets. You can really find it all here!

Check out the website of Sportsbetting.ag and find out everything about its bonuses.

5. EveryGame – Best User Interface of All Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

Triple deposit bonus for new players

Very satisfying and easy-to-use website

Over 300 casino games in total

Great range of non-sports bets

Cons:

Not the best sports betting market variety

There’s no better place to place your bets from the comfort of your own home (or on your laptop while you’re on the move!) than Everygame. A solid fifth place indeed.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.6/5

You won’t be able to bet on quite as many niche sports at Everygame compared to the likes of Sportsbetting.ag, but it does cover the major sports very well indeed, with plenty of markets within the events themselves.

We also found that Everygame was a particularly good site for non-sports bets, with odds available for everything from the South African lottery to the outcome of the stock market.

Sports Bonuses: 4.7/5

After you’ve signed up for a new Everygame account, you’ll be able to get your first three deposits matched 50% up to $250 when you use the code 3XBOOST250 on each of them.

$750 in bonus cash right off the bat? Not bad at all, especially when the rollover is only 8x, a little lower than some of our other selections.

Upon playing through this, we recommend checking out the ongoing bonuses on the site, of which there are a few. For example, you can enjoy plenty of free bets plus even win tickets to sporting events.

Website and Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Even though it’s grayscale for the most part, we love the Everygame website. It feels so satisfying to use, thanks to some excellent design work, and that’s characterized by a super handy menu bar on the left of the screen that lists all the sports.

There, you can easily find the competition, match, and market you’re looking for. And you might even be able to live stream what you’re betting on. If not, there’s a good chance you’ll get some live graphics and stats to check out.

The mobile site offers that same ease of use. EveryGame also is one of the best online casinos out there, thanks to the amazing casino games section!

Overall: 4.6/5

The fact that Everygame is this good but only managed to finish at number five in our top picks is a testament to the quality of the online betting sites we’ve looked at today. There’s no taking away from the fact that Everygame is a fantastic online sportsbook!

Start betting on a variety of sports at Everygame by following this link.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Sports Betting Sites Online

Betting Markets and Odds:

The more markets, the better, and they have to cover a wide range of sports (plus bonus points for non-sports or eSports markets). We took a closer look at the available betting markets and chose the best online betting sites you can find.

Sports Bonuses:

A strong welcome bonus with a low rollover is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re also looking to see plenty of reload bonuses, like extra matched deposits, referral bonuses, and loyalty programs.

Website and Mobile Compatibility:

All of the above should really be wrapped up in an attractive website and/or mobile app package that’s easy to use and contains exciting features like live streaming and graphics.

Why Is Bovada the Best Online Sports Betting Site?

It wasn’t an easy pick, but after some serious consideration, we put Bovada at the top of our best online sportsbooks. Here’s why:

Fantastic design: Right off the bat, you’ll feel welcomed by Bovada, and that’s as a result of the way it’s been put together. It looks great, and it feels good to use on any device, making it a very enjoyable betting site.

Top bonus selection: The welcome bonus max deposit might not be as high as some of the other top picks for us today, but its rollover makes it a better bonus for us overall. There are plenty more extra bonuses to enjoy after you’ve finished with it, too.

Critically acclaimed: Bovada is a highly rated and widely trusted online sports betting site. This means that many players have enjoyed their time on this site and felt safe in doing so.

Plenty of casino games: With over 30 live casino games, Bovada’s a top pick for casino fans. There are plenty of slots and other video casino games to check out here too.

Are Online Betting Sites Better Than Traditional Bookies?

There’s something very enjoyable about going into a real-life casino on the street, but for the most part, betting online is better. Here are a few reasons that online betting is better than retail sports betting in a physical store:

In-play betting: You’ll be able to enjoy in-play betting a lot more freely online than you will in a store. Being able to bet on a live event and cash out whenever you want puts you in control.

More markets covered: Being able to browse through thousands of markets at the best online sportsbooks in your own time means you’ll be able to find things to bet on that wouldn’t have been accessible in a store.

Bet on the go: All the best online sportsbooks will have a good mobile presence, and that means you can watch over your bets as you go about your daily life.

Play casino games: Betting on sports online is usually accompanied by a few online casino games that you can play while you wait for your bets to come in.

How Do I Find the Most Competitive Odds for Sports Betting?

We’re confident that every betting site we’ve has very strong odds, but if you want to find out the best odds for specific markets, you can always use an online odds comparison site. Here, you’ll search for a market you want to bet on, and the site will provide you with the best odds from a variety of online sportsbooks.

Can I Bet Live Using the Best Sports Betting Sites?

Betting live at a sports betting site can be done in a couple of ways – placing in-play event bets or ‘cashing out’ active bets before they settle. The best sportsbooks should always offer these features!

Which Are the Best Sporting Events to Bet On?

When sports betting online, just go with what you feel you know the most about! Whether it’s college basketball, college football betting, daily fantasy sports, or something completely different, the ball is in your court.

What Are the Best Online Sportsbook Bonuses?

A welcome bonus offer usually comes in one of two forms: a matched deposit or free bets. They’re very similar in that you get cash to play with when you make a deposit, so in that sense, they’re just as good as each other! Free bets may just have slightly less flexibility, though.

What Are the Best Online Sports Betting Sites?

After detailed research, we found these to be the best options for sports bettors:

Comparing the Top 5 Best Sports Betting Sites

We’re confident that our top sports betting sites are all pretty incredible, so why not try them all out? Here’s our quick look:

Bovada: After detailed research, we found Bovada to be the best overall sports betting site. You can find out exactly why we love it so much with 50% up to $250 on your first deposit. The welcome package is up to $750 for sports bettors here!

BetOnline: Enter BOL1000 when you place your first deposit at BetOnline in order to get 50% back on it up to $1000 in the form of bonus funds. This is a brilliant way to try out what we think is the finest sports betting app out there.

MyBookie: There’s another 50% up to $1000 waiting for new players at MyBookie, plus an additional free $10 poker chip. That’s just one of many awesome bonuses all players can enjoy here.

Sportsbetting.ag: Sportsbetting.ag also offers a 50% deposit match up to $1000 with the code SB1000. That can get you more than enough bonus funds to explore the brilliant array of betting markets at this online sportsbook.

EveryGame: Use the code 3XBOOST250 to get your first three deposits matched 50% up to $250 at this fantastic website.

How to Sign Up for a New Account at the Best Sports Betting Site

Bovada topped our rankings today, and the good news is that it’s pretty easy to get a sportsbook account there too. Here’s how to do it and claim that fantastic welcome bonus.

Step 1: Press the “Join” Button

Click here to visit the website of Bovada.

Find the registration button in the top-right corner of the homepage and press that to be presented with the signup form.

Step 2: Type In a Few Details

On that form, you’ll need to type in your full name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, and ZIP code. You’ll also have to tick the box to agree to the terms and conditions.

To be able to play, Bovada requires that you verify your mobile number by entering a code that will be sent out via SMS to you.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Now, you’re ready to get started! Go over to the banking section and choose a payment method to use. Type in your deposit amount, and you’re good to go.

Be sure to meet the criteria for the welcome bonus if you want to use it as well. We recommend reviewing the terms and conditions if that’s the case.

So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites to Use?

After detailed research and review, we found Bovada to be the best overall option. However, there are many others that might be worth your time and attention.

For example, you might prefer the mobile compatibility of BetOnline or the brilliant bonuses of MyBookie. Either way, whichever one of our top picks you choose, you’ll be in safe hands.

Please always remember to wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you’re thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the “house always wins” phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it’s crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you’re immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it’s crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

