Ranking the best Bitcoin casinos is no easy feat. There are thousands of them available, with new ones being launched almost every day. To make your journey to the best crypto casinos easier, we have decided to do the research for you.

After checking hundreds of casinos, we have managed to come up with a complete list of the best BTC casinos. BitStarz came out on top of our list, but it’s not the only BTC casino that’s worth your time.

Let’s dive right in.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

BitStarz : Best overall

Ignition : Best for poker

Bovada : Best sportsbook

Red Dog : Best for live dealer games

Wild.io : Most generous welcome bonus

mBit : Excellent mobile compatibility

Super Slots : Best for slots

7Bit : Best for fast payouts

BC.Game : Best for provably fair games

Mirax : Best game library

1. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 4,000 casino games

Supports 8 different crypto payments

Crypto-exclusive titles

45+ top-notch software providers

5 BTC welcome bonus + 200 free spins

Cons:

No sportsbook

BitStarz easily wins the title of the top Bitcoin casino, and there are many reasons for this. This online crypto casino boasts an amazing library of games, generous bonuses, and a unique user interface.

Established back in 2014, BitStarz can be considered one of the most experienced sites available out there. Players here will have a good time exploring huge deposit bonuses, fast withdrawals, and a decent variety of crypto banking options.

Gaming Portfolio: 5/5

We were impressed with the variety of casino games at BitStarz. Its library gives you an opportunity to browse through over 4,000 different casino games, including slots, live games, and even BitStarz originals.

Long story short – gamblers here can discover everything they can think of.

If you are into tournaments, this online casino lets you enroll in Slot Wars and Table Wars. In Slot Wars, you have the chance to grab your share of 5,000 free spins and $5,000 on a weekly basis.

The prize pool for Table Wars is up to $10,000. All the tiles are provided by the industry’s leading software companies. The total number of providers equals 46. Among them, you can find names such as Endorphina, BGaming, and Belatra Games, just to name a few.

If you ever find yourself tired of playing traditional games, you can visit BitStarz originals. This section covers games that you can’t find anywhere else online. Plinko, Blackjack, and Dice are all available for you to explore!

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

BitStarz greets its new players with a warm welcome. The total amount of the welcome deposit bonus is up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. There also is a 20 free spins no deposit bonus once you sign up, making a total of 200 free spins for new users.

Besides that, you also have the chance to enroll in other exciting offers.

There is a weekly 50% reload bonus, and long-time players have the chance to get exclusive bonuses in the VIP program.

Payment Options: 4.9/5

This crypto casino offers a good selection of digital coins, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, among others. Using cryptocurrencies is super comfortable here since you can get your withdrawals instantly. The average cash-out time equals 6 minutes!

In case you don’t own any cryptocurrency, you can purchase them directly on the website using several credit cards. Digital coins will automatically be credited to your personal account, and after that, you are ready to start exploring your new favorite casino games.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

BitStarz offers 3 different banking options for contacting its customer support team. You can get in touch with them using a live chat, email address, and phone number.

Live chat is the fastest option, and representatives are very friendly and professional. We got replies in a few seconds, which was very comfortable.

Besides that, BitStarz has a strong social media presence. Players can visit its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to get updates about the company’s services.

Join BitStarz and claim up to a 5 BTC welcome package with 180 free spins!

2. Ignition – Best BTC Casino for Poker Tournaments

Pros:

Low wagering requirements of 25x

$3,000 welcome bonus

Withdrawals are processed in less than 24 hours

Daily poker tournaments

13+ high-quality software providers

Cons:

Not all games are available on mobile devices

Created in 2016 by Beaufort Media B.V., Ignition Casino has established itself as one of the greatest gambling sites where you can enjoy poker games at any time of the day.

However, poker is not the only thing to get excited about at Ignition. Players can enjoy high-quality RTG slots with some of the most generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.8/5

As we have already mentioned, Ignition is a dream come true for players that would love to participate in daily tournaments. This Bitcoin casino has high traffic, meaning that players around the world visit it to play some of their favorite games.

Every Sunday, you have the chance to register for a $200,000 GTD tournament and qualify for as little as $1. Players can also buy in directly for $162 to the final tournament – this is just one example of the exciting tourneys at Ignition; there’s much more to be discovered here.

The casino section is equally good since you can go for jackpot slots that offer exciting prizes. Table and live games are also available for those who want more action.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

When it comes to promotions, there are a bunch of different options to choose from. As a newcomer, Ignition lets you claim a $3,000 poker and casino welcome bonus if you deposit with cryptos. If you make a fiat deposit, the total amount goes down to $2,000. The best thing about this promotion is that it comes with only 25x wagering requirements.

Another favorite of ours is Refer a Friend promotion – once you invite someone to this crypto casino, you will get 200% of their first deposit up to $100. Ignition will grant you an additional $25 if the deposit is made using a digital coin!

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Despite the fact that Ignition is mostly focused on crypto payments, it still offers a couple of payment methods for fiat players. You can make deposits using Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.

As for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum are all available. Withdrawals with cryptos are super fast, and it should not take more than 24 hours for your payouts to reach your crypto wallet.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino offers some of the best tools in case you need assistance with anything. Before contacting the support team, you can visit a special help center or Ignition Forum where others can share their own experiences, too.

If you are still unable to find what you were looking for, then feel free to use a live chat or email contact form. The live chat is available all day, every day, so you will never have to wait to resolve your issues.

Register at Ignition Casino and participate in daily poker tournaments now!

3. Bovada – Best Bitcoin Online Casino for Betting

Pros:

Around 200 quality casino games

$3750 crypto casino bonus

Over 30 sports betting markets

Low wagering requirements of 25x

Excellent mobile compatibility

Cons:

Credit cards come with transaction fees

Created by Harp Media BV, Bovada Casino is one of the most talked-about Bitcoin casinos available out there. Here, you have the chance to play not only great casino games but bet on some of the most popular sports betting markets.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.75/5

Bovada offers almost 200 high-quality casino games, including jackpot slots, video poker, bingo, keno, blackjack, and roulette. There also is a good range of live games with professional dealers. Some of the most popular titles include Olympus, Golden Buffalo, and Reels & Wheels.

Sportsbook is something Bovada excels at. Here, you have the chance to make bets on over 30 different markets, including popular leagues such as NHL, NBA, FIFA World Cup, and a couple of eSports as well.

You may also use live betting to put bets on various sports. In case you haven’t heard about its prop builder option, make sure to check it out since it’s one of the best tools for sportsbooks.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Bovada definitely spoils its crypto customers since once you make a deposit with digital coins, you will get more than the standard welcome bonus.

In case you use a bonus code BTCCWB1250 for your first deposit and BTC2NDCWB for your second and third deposits, you will get a total of $3,750. Those who prefer a sportsbook can get a $750 crypto sports bonus.

If you are into poker, you can also get a 100% poker welcome bonus which lets you claim up to $500. In order to get the prize, you have to earn points. For every 150 Reward Points, you will get a $5 prize.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Bovada has a variety of payment options for you to choose from, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Direct Bank Transfer, and MatchPay, among others. Deposits and withdrawals are the most comfortable when you are using cryptocurrencies. In that case, players don’t have to pay any fees, and withdrawals are almost instant.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

As you would expect from a high-quality crypto casino, Bovada has a support crew that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have any issues, you can visit the Help Center, but there are additional options available as well, including a live chat and email address.

Email responses can take up to 48 hours. So, if you need any help, it is the best idea to use live chat. Another place to look for solutions to your problems is the Bovada forum, where you can easily interact with other gamblers.

Click here to register at Bovada Casino and explore the biggest sport betting events.

4. Red Dog Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

240% welcome bonus + 40 free spins

13 live casino games

24/7 customer support service

All games available in the demo mode

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal of $150

The casino games section can be enhanced

Red Dog Casino has not been on the market for a very long time. Still, it is well-known among gamblers from different parts of the world. It might not be the website that hosts a huge number of games, but it offers some of the best live casino games.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino currently hosts 156 games. This might be discouraging for some. However, it is important to note that the quality is definitely guaranteed! Titles are provided by RTG, and the live dealer section is powered by Visionary iGaming.

Slots dominate the portfolio, and you can try each of them for free to get familiar with their features. Some of the most popular titles here include 5 Wishes, Achilles Deluxe, and Asgard.

Still, the main attraction of Red Dog Casino is live dealer games. Keep in mind that you will not be able to see them until you sign up for an account.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

When it comes to deposit bonuses, Red Dog Casino really does excel.

New players can benefit from a huge 240% welcome bonus and 40 free spins.

They come with moderate 35x wagering requirements, and the maximum you can cash out is 30x. Existing players who have already exhausted a welcome bonus may take advantage of deposit bonuses and new game promotions.

Payment Options: 4.75/5

Players can make deposits with 7 different options, including Bitcoin and several card payments. One thing to keep in mind is that the minimum amount of withdrawal is a little too high and equals $150, which is relatively high compared to other online casinos.

Quick withdrawals are guaranteed with Bitcoin. However, bank transfers and card payments may be a little slower and take up to 5 business days in total.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino offers nothing too different from other online casinos that you may be familiar with. In order to get in touch with the support team, you can use a live chat and email address.

Claim a 240% deposit bonus plus 40 free spins by creating an account at Red Dog Casino!

5. Wild.io – Most Generous Bonuses of All Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

Supports 10 cryptocurrencies

Supports frequent casino tournaments

Huge welcome bonus of 10 BTC

Excellent Loyalty Club program

13 top-notch software providers

Cons:

No sportsbook

If you love bonuses and promotions as much as we do, you should take a look at what Wild.io has in store. With its super-exciting up to 10 BTC welcome package, Wild.io is easily one of the best online casinos to use.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.75/5

Wild.io Casino offers almost everything you’d want, including slots, table games, jackpot games, and live dealer games.

Slots are the most played, and there is even a separate section for bonus-buy titles. It is incredibly easy to find your favorite games since they are well-categorized, and the search field is also available.

Booming Games, Betsoft, and Endorphina are among the software companies that provide you with games with excellent visuals and soundtracks. If you are looking for more action, you can visit the tournaments section and grab some free spins with real money prizes.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

This Bitcoin casino has the biggest welcome bonus that we have seen so far. In total, you can claim up to 10 BTC over the first 4 deposits. To receive the first bonus, you have to make a minimum deposit of $10 or more.

If you are looking for something smaller, then you can go for a daily 5% cashback or Wild Monday bonus which offers 150 free spins each Monday.

Payment Options: 4.75/5

This is a completely crypto-oriented gambling site meaning that you won’t be able to make deposits using fiat options. Wild.io supports some of the most popular digital coins, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Considering that all payments are made with cryptos, withdrawals are instant and come with no additional fees.

Customer Support: 4.65/5

Email support and live chat are 2 options you can use to contact the customer support team. Compared to other online casinos we have tried, the waiting time for a live chat was a little longer. However, we still got professional answers which definitely makes up for this fact.

Join Wild.io Casino and get up to 10 BTC in a welcome bonus!

Ranking Methodology for the Best Bitcoin Casinos Online

Gaming Portfolio:

During our research for the best Bitcoin online casinos, our team of experts focused on several factors. Among them was the game library. We picked BTC casinos that offer users a great variety of games and also ensure the high quality of these games.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Nothing can make your gambling journey more exciting than some generous deposit bonuses. All the Bitcoin casino sites in our list offer exciting welcome bonuses that come with free spins and fair wagering requirements.

Payment Options:

Our team of experts made sure that all the options we provided offer popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more. We also considered banking conditions, including payout times and fees.

Customer Support:

No matter how good an online casino is, you might still need assistance with something. For that reason, we only chose online casinos that provide 24/7 customer support service to help you with anything related to their services.

What Makes BitStarz the Best Bitcoin Casino Online?

After testing a couple of crypto casinos, we have discovered that BitStarz is the top Bitcoin casino for a couple of reasons

Here are some of them:

Game Selection: BitStarz casino has over 4,000 unique games to choose from, whereas the next-best Bitcoin casino on our list has only 120. You will find all kinds of games here, including live dealer games, progressive jackpots, table games, and BitStarz originals.

Generous Bonuses: New players can get a generous 5 BTC welcome bonus plus 180 free spins. You also have the chance to participate in slots and table games tournaments.

Fastest Withdrawals: According to the BitStarz website, the average cash-out time here is 6 minutes and 42 seconds. This is quite exciting!

Exceptional Reputation: BitStarz is an award-winning casino meaning that several reputable and trustworthy companies have granted it the title of the best in different categories.

Why Should I Play Bitcoin Casino Games?

Most online casinos today offer both crypto and fiat currencies, and it is completely up to you to decide which one to use. Here are some stand-out features of using BTC:

You Get Withdrawals Instantly: When you make deposits using fiat currencies at traditional casinos, you might have to wait up to several business days to get your winnings. This is never the case with digital coins, and in most cases, you will claim your money instantly.

There Are No Withdrawal Fees: If you have ever made withdrawals with credit cards or wire transfers, there’s a chance that you paid a small portion of your money in fees. Cryptos are completely free from these, and all the prizes you get are 100% yours.

You Can Stay Anonymous: Most online Bitcoin casinos grant security and privacy, which gives you the flexibility to stay anonymous. When paying with cryptocurrencies, you don’t have to provide much of your personal information.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Are Bitcoin Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are completely safe and secure as long as you are using online gambling sites that are regulated by trustworthy authorities. Another way to check the casino’s legitimacy is to read reviews from real people who already have experience in using a certain Bitcoin casino.

Can I Play Crypto Casino Games for Free?

Yes, it is possible to play crypto games for free as long as the Bitcoin casino you choose allows it. For instance, Red Dog Casino has all of its titles available in the demo mode, which gives you a chance to play without spending real money.

Are Online Crypto Casinos Compatible With Mobile Devices?

Yes, most crypto gambling sites are mobile-friendly. Some of them have dedicated apps, but if not, you can always browse them from your mobile browser.

Can I Get Crypto Bonuses at Online Bitcoin Casinos?

It is possible to get special crypto bonuses at online Bitcoin casinos, and they mostly come in the form of welcome or reload bonuses. For example, our top pick, BitStarz, offers a very generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC.

Which BTC Casino Games Can I Play at the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

The majority of crypto casinos offer traditional games such as slots, table games, and live dealer games. You also have the chance to bet on different sports and discover specialty games such as keno, bingo, and scratch cards.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos Online

BitStarz: This is the top Bitcoin casino since it has an amazing array of online casino games and generous bonuses. You can claim up to 5 BTC in bonus money plus 180 free spins here.

Ignition: Fancy some great daily tournaments? Then make sure to check out Ignition and its generous $3,000 welcome bonus for both – the poker and casino sections.

Bovada: If sports betting is something you are after, this crypto casino is going to be a great find. You can also enjoy around 200 online casino games here with a $3,750 deposit bonus.

Red Dog Casino: This Bitcoin casino is a great place to discover some of the best live dealer games. Here, you can grab a 240% welcome bonus with 40 free spins.

Wild.io: In case you are after huge welcome bonuses combined with top games from amazing software providers, then this is the place for you. Get up to 10 BTC once you sign up and make your first deposit!

Steps to Getting Started at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Creating an account at the best Bitcoin casino is very easy. To make it even easier, let’s take a look at a step-by-step guide for our top pick – BitStarz.

Step 1: Create an Account

Follow this link to visit the website of BitStarz and find the green “Sign Up” button

Fill in your personal information, including email, full name, address, etc.

Step 2: Confirm Your Email Address

Check your email inbox for a confirmation mail

Follow it to finish the verification process

Step 3: Make the First Deposit & Start Playing

Once you log in, find the deposit button

Choose your favorite payment option

Fill in the information and click “Deposit”

Congrats! Now you can start playing your favorite games!

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Casinos to Use?

After days of research and detailed analysis, we have given you our top picks for the best BTC casinos online – but the final decision is yours to make.

Our top pick today is BitStarz since it was able to get the highest points in different categories. Ignition Casino came a close second, which is the perfect choice for those who love participating in tournaments.

If you feel like these 2 do not meet all your preferences, feel free to check out other options as well. They are equally good and have something valuable to offer to everyone.

That being said, don’t forget to have as much fun as possible and gamble responsibly.

