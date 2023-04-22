Outrage, Confusion, and Questions: How Halle Berry and Other Celebrities Reacted to Losing Their Twitter Blue Ticks?

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and Twitter is one of the most popular platforms for people to express their thoughts and opinions. However, a recent update to the platform’s subscription service Twitter Blue has caused a stir among some of its most prominent users, resulting in the loss of their blue checkmarks.

The blue checkmark verification badge is used to distinguish businesses, government officials, and celebrities from regular accounts and is considered a symbol of status and influence. However, with the recent update to Twitter’s subscription service, only paying users are now eligible for a blue checkmark on their profile in exchange for $8 a month. This has led to many high-profile users losing their blue checkmarks, also known as blue ticks.

The change has been criticized widely by celebrities, including Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Ryan Reynolds, and Toni Braxton. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration; some even quit the app altogether.

RnB icon Toni Braxton tweeted before leaving the app, “I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

New Ultimatum of Twitter: ‘A Fork in the Road’ for Employees

This comes after Elon Musk took over the tech company in October 2022 for a staggering $44 billion. In the months following the takeover, Musk reportedly laid off 50% of the company’s workforce, appointed himself the sole director, and eliminated working from home. The move has been the subject of drama and headlines, with many questioning the impact on Twitter’s culture and values.

Almost two weeks after taking over the company, Musk sent a bizarre company-wide email to Twitter’s employees. In that email, the South African-born billionaire offered six rules to “insane productivity.” Musk also appeared to provide staff an ultimatum, writing: “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2023

The email – which was obtained by CNN and contained the subject line “a fork in the road” – also stated that employees who did not want to continue under these new conditions would have until 5:00 PM the next day (which was November 17) to resign via an online form. “If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,” the email stated.

Microblogging Platform Faces Backlash Over Users vs. Business Interests Dilemma

Rapper The Game took a lighthearted approach when he lost his Blue Tick on Twitter, jokingly writing, “Check gone but the checks still comin.” Similarly, Halle Berry found humor in the situation and shared a meme on her account with two laughing emojis, poking fun at the loss of her verification status.

Check gone but the checks still comin. — The Game (@thegame) April 20, 2023

The combination of these events has led to a backlash from Twitter’s high-profile users, who are dissatisfied with the changes. Ciara tweeted, “Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin”. Meanwhile, other celebrities, such as Halle Berry, have taken a more measured approach, urging Twitter to address the concerns of its users.

It remains to be seen how Twitter will respond to the backlash, but the recent events highlight the challenges social media companies face in balancing the needs and expectations of their users with their own business interests. As social media continues to play an increasingly significant role in our lives, companies need to listen to the concerns of their users and take steps to address them.

The recent incidents of celebrities losing their Blue Ticks on Twitter have sparked varied reactions, ranging from frustration to confusion, and have raised questions about the verification process’s significance, criteria, and transparency. As social media continues to play a significant role in celebrity culture and online presence, the topic of verification and its implications will likely remain a subject of debate and discussion.

