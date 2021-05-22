Battlegrounds Mobile India Players To Get Their PUBG Mobile Inventories Back?

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Get Their PUBG Mobile Inventories Back?

When PUBG Mobile was banned last year in India, many players wondered if they could transfer their progress and inventory to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The news of the relaunch spread like wildfire and spread a few rumors that BATTLEGROUNDS India players will be allowed to bring their PUBG Mobile inventory back into play.

According to the report, the sources said the chances were slim.

For what it’s worth, IGN India last week asked Krafton chief executive Aneesh Aravind if player data could be transferred from PUBG Mobile India to Battlegrounds Mobile India, but at the time of publication received no response. A source familiar with the company’s plans told us that the transfer of user data from PUBg Mobile India to battlefields is highly unlikely. While battlegrounds appear to be consistent with current privacy policies, the discovery by Indian Express implies that Krafton could transfer battlefield data if it chooses to.

As has been highlighted in the past, this could mean that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a renamed and optimized version of PUBG Mobile. It is unclear whether the company will migrate data from old PUBg mobile accounts, but that could be a key factor in bringing much of the player base to the new platform. There is no confirmation yet, but the game is expected to be released in the country in June.

According to PUBG pro-Ghatak Andhare, players will not lose their old inventory if they switch to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This means that all your skins and items will be restored in the same way as they are in the global version.

There have been several reports claiming that the rumor that Battlegrounds Mobile India will allow players to transfer their in-game items to PUBG Mobile is not true. For example, a YouTube content creator has claimed that battlefield players will be able to bring their inventory back to the game. However, we can conclude that the rumors are false.

We think that providing such details would be tiresome for both Krafton and Tencent. Perhaps after the debacle in India, Krafton does not want to be tied to Tencent’s Chinese roots.

Krafton is the company behind PUBG IP and does not need government approval to do anything with Battlegrounds Mobile or PUBG Mobile Global. The YouTuber and popular Ghatak said that the players of Battleground Mobile India will not lose the inventory they acquired from PUBG’s global version. These include unknown cash, UC skins, and outfits that players can also use in PUBG Mobile Global.

The good news for them is that the investment players made in the game will remain as it should be in Battlegrounds Mobile India account. News of the renewal spread like wildfire, and rumors began to circulate that players from Battleground Mobile India would be brought back to PUBG Mobile’s inventory in the new fork.

After years of waiting PUBG Mobile finally arrives in India under the name Battlegrounds Mobile India (BM India). It is no secret that the game is being relaunched in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play Battle Royale Shooter game in which players compete to be the last alive person on large, shortened cards. In addition to the Battle Royale game mode, Battlegrounds will also feature other multiplayer game modes such as Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch.

The game runs on Unreal Engine 4 and supports a variety of lighting, 3D, and sound functions on mobile devices.

After what felt like an eternity, PUBG Mobile India and Battlegrounds Mobile India are about to enter the Indian market again. Pre-registration started on May 18, and it will remain exclusive to India.