“Will give $100 million to whoever creates the best carbon-capture technology” – Elon Musk

Amandeep Suter
BusinessFuture TechTech

The man behind SpaceX, Tesla and several other successful ventures, Elon Musk, has hinted at his latest philanthropic effort. It is a contest meant to inspire more-innovative carbon-capture technologies. It should also be noted that President Joe Biden has addressed that Carbon capture technology will play a major role in climate change.

Carbon Capture Technology

Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, and SpaceX

The Real-life Tony Stark – Elon Musk

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, recently surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on the planet. The feat lasted just a while, as Tesla’s stock prices tanked a little, dropping him in the second place. He took on Twitter to ask his followers about ways in which he can donate his wealth, of which he has vouched to give away half.







Carbon Capture Technology

In 2012, Elon Musk had also signed the initiative launched by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, known as the Giving Pledge. It asks the signatories to give away at least half of their assets in their lifetime. Musk has mostly donated to the projects he feels really passionate about. These include pediatric research, science and engineering education, research into human space exploration, and renewable-energy research.

The Impact

Musk’s initiative has received a green signal and inspired his followers to come up with new ideas. This initiative will also help the present Biden administration with their 2100 goal of lowering Earth’s average temperature.

When influential and wealthy men like Elon Musk come forward to support the Carbon-capture technology, not only it spreads awareness but also shows the significance of the matter.

This technology is growing to become widely trusted as a reliable form of geoengineering. President Biden has also backed it in his campaign platform. The Biden administration has assured it would take steps to quicken the evolution and supply of carbon-capture sequestration technology.

