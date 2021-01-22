“Will give $100 million to whoever creates the best carbon-capture technology” – Elon Musk

The man behind SpaceX, Tesla and several other successful ventures, Elon Musk, has hinted at his latest philanthropic effort. It is a contest meant to inspire more-innovative carbon-capture technologies. It should also be noted that President Joe Biden has addressed that Carbon capture technology will play a major role in climate change.

The Real-life Tony Stark – Elon Musk

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, recently surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on the planet. The feat lasted just a while, as Tesla’s stock prices tanked a little, dropping him in the second place. He took on Twitter to ask his followers about ways in which he can donate his wealth, of which he has vouched to give away half.

Elon Musk, also hailed as the real-life Tony Stark, had tweeted on Thursday –

Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021

Further adding –

Details next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021

Earlier this month, he had tweeted –

Btw, critical feedback is always super appreciated, as well as ways to donate money that really make a difference (way harder than it seems) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2021

In 2012, Elon Musk had also signed the initiative launched by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, known as the Giving Pledge. It asks the signatories to give away at least half of their assets in their lifetime. Musk has mostly donated to the projects he feels really passionate about. These include pediatric research, science and engineering education, research into human space exploration, and renewable-energy research.

The Impact

Musk’s initiative has received a green signal and inspired his followers to come up with new ideas. This initiative will also help the present Biden administration with their 2100 goal of lowering Earth’s average temperature.

When influential and wealthy men like Elon Musk come forward to support the Carbon-capture technology, not only it spreads awareness but also shows the significance of the matter.

If nobody comes up with something better than trees….. let’s plant some trees. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) January 22, 2021

With d combination of Carbon sequestration & Reforestation & Afforestation of OAK tree can help 2 reduce CO2 & reuse. Chlorofluorocarbons should be controlled through source. Only Refor. & Affor.🌳 won’t help as v do not have enough space on d earth to plant this much trees. — Sunny (@vachheta_b) January 22, 2021

This technology is growing to become widely trusted as a reliable form of geoengineering. President Biden has also backed it in his campaign platform. The Biden administration has assured it would take steps to quicken the evolution and supply of carbon-capture sequestration technology.