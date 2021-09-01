Will Smith is in Fortnite

Epic Games added Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey, its iconic character from the Bad Boys film series, to its Fortnite merchandise store. Smith’s iconic character skin can now be purchased in the store, including the Detective Duffle Back Bling and the Loose Cannon set, which consists of the above items paired with Lowry’s double-swinging pickaxes known as “Loose Cannon Cutters.”. Fortnite also added the character to the Battle Royale Item Shop.

While Fortnite Season 7 has an alien invasion theme, Smith’s opening credits include more than a few alien-related roles, the most popular of which is his appearance on Independence Day: Men in Black. When Will Smith came into the game, his character choice surprised some fans. With the news that the game Smith’s character was added to the buddy cop film Bad Boys, his partner was no longer such an interesting choice to Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett.

In Nintendo Life, the character of Mike Lowrey is played by acclaimed actor Will Smith, whose iconic Bad Boys trilogy portrays him. Smith starred in the final episode of “Bad Boys: Life” in January 2020. Will Smith has appeared in all three films in the Bad Boys film series and starred as Martin Lawrence, a drug officer with police. The first film was released in 1995, 26 years before Detective Mike Lowery of the Miami Police Department appeared in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Twitter feed was accompanied by a picture of Michael Lowrey’s skin, along with a selection of accessories for sale. Hypex also leaked other cosmetics for the Will Smith collaboration, including a Mecha Morty outfit and Bim-Bam Boom emotes for the game.

Epic Games has added several movie characters, most notably Ryan Reynolds, the Free Guy who saw him play in Fortnite. The leak suggested that several crossover skins would be used in the near future. The choice of Interstate was the latest addition and came as a surprise to many. The South Beach detective joins Ariana Grande and other celebrities with skins in the popular Battle Royale. Fortnite has also added other exciting skins that appear to diversify the game’s offerings beyond its usual collection of video game and comics characters.

While the Mike Lowrey Fortnite skin looks sharp and well-integrated, there are some players who consider it as an addon. V-Buck costs $15.00 for the base skin, while Backble players have to pay an additional $5.00 V-Buck if they want the harvesting tool. Its Core Fortnite is a Battle Royale shooter that tries in more crazy minigames on the site, as well as live events and concerts. My guess is that the collection’s ultimate goal, which will apply to the release of Fortnite’s Metaverse Phase 2, will involve a kind of stubborn world that doesn’t revolve around a storm of indignation. Since it is a free-to-play game, Epic Games will use its in-game item store to earn money for its players.