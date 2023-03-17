Wings Phantom 315 TWS – Is it worth the price?

If you’ve been considering getting a new pair of earbuds, you should keep an eye out for the Phantom 315 TWS, especially if you’re looking for a new set of gaming earbuds. Before discussing how well these new TWS earbuds work, what should we say first? Let’s look closely at the earbuds’ specifications as well as their cost.

Wings Phantom 315 TWS – What does it feature on the specification side?

So what are the features of these brand-new Wings Phantom 315 TWS earbuds? Starting with the design aspect first Phantom is said to have chosen an oval-shaped case, and when it comes to the audio drivers, Phantom Wings are said to be equipped with new 13MM Drivers, which are said to deliver an improved audio experience right out of the box.

Speaking more specifically about the technical aspects, the new earbuds support ENC, or Environmental Noise Cancellations, and come equipped with 4 sets of microphones that can deliver excellent call quality right out of the box. The new earbuds have a 40ms Ultra Low Lantent mode, which is relevant to the gaming aspect.

Speaking of connectivity, the Phantom Wings TWS has the newest Bluetooth connectivity, version 5.3, which has a range of more than 15 meters. With these new earbuds, you will also get support for SpeeDSync and Quick Pair, among many other features. The most recent versions of Google Assistant and Apple Siri Voice Assistant are also supported by these new earbuds.

Regarding the battery, it is stated that the TWS earbuds will support a total battery backup of up to 40 hours, of which 30 hours will be provided by the charging case and the remaining 10 hours will be supplied by the earbuds. Talking more about these Wings Phantom earbuds, here it’s been said that these new earbuds will be coming with USB-C charging and also supports IPX5 Water and sweat resistant as well.

Wings Phantom 315 TWS – What is its pricing?

If you are finally thinking to get in hands with these new Wings Phantom 315 TWS earbuds then yes you will be able to buy these new Wings Phantom 315 TWS earbuds for just Rs. 899. And with this new Wings Phantom 315 TWS, we feel that this new earbud is actually a great option for you to go with.

From where can I buy these new Wings Phantom 315 TWS earbuds? If you are thinking to get in hands with these new earbuds then you will be able to buy this new earbud where it’s been said that you can buy this earbud via e-commerce outlets like Amazon, Flipkart, and also Wingslifestyle.in too.