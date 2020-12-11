Cyberpunk 2077: Gamers report bugs, glitches, and other issues while playing with Ps4, Xbox.



Cyberpunk 2077 is out now and the game has gotten raving posts on the web with a large number of the significant game survey sites giving it top focuses. The game has been released in India and is accessible on the PS5, Ps4, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia.

In spite of its fame, Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t had the option to get away from the bludgeons the same number of gamers have posted significant glitches and bugs that they have gone over during the mission. According to a Polygon report, players on more seasoned age supports have been announcing “amazingly unoptimized experience” on the PS4 and Xbox One and even the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Issues faced by PS4 & Xbox

There have been reports of casing rate drops, enormous glitches among different issues for PS4 and Xbox One players. It isn’t yet evident whether the gamers announcing the patches and posting them online are playing the game with the day zero fix since a large portion of the issues said to have been fixed by the game’s engineers.

For the people who bought #Cyberpunk2077 on PS4 or XBOX One and their shit keeps crashing pic.twitter.com/uds0tIn37c — Brent Electric Hawkings (@hawkingsbrent) December 11, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 on PC vs Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One/PS4 pic.twitter.com/t9lMu9qJ1g — PCMag (@PCMag) December 10, 2020

How #Cyberpunk2077 runs on Xbox One, PS4 Pro, and base PS4 pic.twitter.com/HFCIzUiriS — Pettywise (@pocket_doors) December 10, 2020

PS4’s and Xbox ones trying to run #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/3udDultlgH — Alexander Rendon (@djthapanda) December 10, 2020

When you buy PS4 #Cyberpunk2077

from the shady guy in the back alley. pic.twitter.com/DIr5AGna7Y — Syed Junaid Ali.K (@junaid_v1) December 11, 2020

The game likewise is by all accounts keeps crashing into inconvenience when the player is going around in the open world. Vehicles appear to vanish off the street, structures evaporate on occasion and designs now and again are everywhere.

While the engineers of the game have not reacted to the ongoing issues to have surfaced on the web, what comes as a shock is that CD Projekt Red had said that Cyberpunk 2077 was prepared for the PS4 and the Xbox.

This doesn’t search useful for the organization as the game is as yet in its underlying long stretches of the offer. On the off chance that the engineers can’t fix these glitches soon, gamers won’t avoid detailing them on the web.