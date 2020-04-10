Working from Home: How To Create a Productive Environment

People used to fantasize about being able to work remotely from the comfort of their homes, but technological advancements and changing work trends have made this a reality.

One stumbling block that every remote worker has to deal with is how to stay productive while working efficiently at home. Some people lament that it is almost impossible to optimize productivity in a home environment to match the output in the office.

How true is this, and what are the most important things you can do to make your home workspace a productive working environment? We explore the idea below.

Power of a Clean Workspace

You’ve probably heard, ‘your workspace reflects the state of your mind while you work.‘ There is some truth in it. For example, a clean workspace translates to constructive and productive working time in general.

There are many productivity tips you will come across, but this is the most important by far. Once you set aside a home office, keep it free of clutter and dirt. According to Psychology Today, a disorganized and unsightly working space could cause extreme anxiety, and it may affect your concentration and decision making.

If you are a person who treats the office like a second home, then you should not have trouble treating your home like a second office. The right state of mind helps you appreciate the space you have set aside for work stuff and will make it easier to arrange everything in to eradicate distractions.

A tidy space also means you always know where everything is and will not waste time rummaging through papers and other items to find something you need. If you make tidying up a habit, it will not be long before you notice a surge in your creativity and motivation to work.

Routines That Will Boost Productivity

One thing you will quickly learn and appreciate when you start working from home is that humans are creatures of habit.

Life is more comfortable when we create routines that will reduce the burden of making the same decisions at the same time or place every day. When you get out of bed, establish a routine for morning self-care, breakfast, and chores that need your attention before work starts.

Follow this routine every day, and you will be amazed at how it boosts your productivity.

Structure the rest of the workday as you would an ordinary workday at the office. Since you are the manager when you work from home, you owe it to yourself to stick to a schedule that adds the most value to your employer. You will need to come up with working from home strategies that suit your specific situation, especially minimizing your chances of getting distracted by social media, noise from outside, TV, and non-work-related matters.

After business hours, consider logging out of your work office and stepping out into nature for some exercise and fresh air. It would defeat the effort you put in the whole day to keep out distractions if, at the close of business, you open yourself to all the distracting things right in your workspace.

Remember to Practice Self-care

Working at home requires major adjustments, and it is easy for you to neglect yourself. It may hinder your productivity and even health.

You have to learn to cut yourself some slack and remember that the body is not a heartless machine. Aside from a reasonable work schedule, make time to give your mind and body regular breaks. Nourish yourself with healthy foods and snacks, and keep the body hydrated throughout the day.

A friend of mine in Atlanta explained to me how, when he started working from home, one of the significant challenges he had to deal with was finding the time to relax and unwind. The reason was simple—he loved his job so much that he could not stop working.

During the cold months, when it was much harder to go out, he figured out how a simple warm bath rejuvenates his body and mind. He factored this activity in his schedule, making sure to budget for the GA gas prices every month and ensuring that his gas bills were paid on time to keep him productive.

These handy tips will point you in the right direction, but you have to figure out for yourself what helps to boost your productivity and keeps you working at your best.

