Billionaire Carl Icahn says a recession is coming

Carl Icahn says a recession or something worse is coming because America doesn’t have any accountability. This is not the first time we are hearing about this, as Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has also talked about this subject time and again. Carl is the founder of Icahn industries and is a famous investor and billionaire. He is among the wealthiest persons globally, with a net worth of $17 billion.

Why could a recession be near?

The rising inflation rate is one of the main reasons for a recession. It is a significant threat to the US economy. Therefore, Carl thinks this could lead to a significant economic disaster. He further explains by saying that he sits in a load of board meetings. And once you get to understand how they operate, you will know that the system needs fixing. Plus, we have the Russia-Ukraine situation, which has led to a lot of supply chain issues. It is another important factor leading to inflation and economic turmoil as companies can’t operate properly.

Carl was also asked if he thinks that the Feds will be managing this easily, but he doesn’t think so. He also gave an example of what happened in the 70s and doesn’t think it will be easy to bring down inflation this time.

How to get by this phase?

Like Robert, Carl Icahn has also shared his investing strategies to get by a recession, in case it happens. Carl says that he hedges his portfolio and has been doing so for the last few years. He has also hedges against long positions, and for the short term, Carl doesn’t do much.

In the past, Robert Kiyosaki also shared some other ideas to get by such a phase. He asked everyone to invest like a capitalist and get as much Gold, Silver, Bitcoin as possible. He is totally against the government, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that he will never ask you to invest in equity markets or anything that’s dependent on them. All in all, investing and hedging your portfolio is the only way to beat a recession.

