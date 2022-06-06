World’s first “right to repair” law for digital electronics passed in U.S.

The state council of New York City pronounced a proposal under which the digital electronic producers will have to provide the gadget repair manual to their customers and the self-reliant repair shops. Along with this, they have to make the original parts of the gadgets available in the market.

This “right to repair” act is assumed to be in a class by itself in the world. This legislation needs still needs to be signed by the governor of the province to bring it into action. This bill came after some tech and environmental activists protested against these manufacturers. These activists claimed that these electric gadget-making companies purposely curb their customers and the independent technicians from repairing their products. According to them, this is planned obsolescence. This protest lasted for a year.

This law brings in a big opportunity for the independent technicians as now they will be able to cross swords with these digital electronics producers and withstanding the strong market these electronic makers have created by curbing the access to the original parts of the electronics.

The assembly member who proposed and supported the bill in the council said that by the passage of this act the domination of the manufacturers in the repair market comes to an end. This bill has also encouraged competitiveness in the repair market. Furthermore, this law might also help in the reduction of e-waste produced in a year in New York City.

As per a survey if the consumers of these electronics repair their gadgets instead of replacing them. they would collectively save $40 million each year. The said also said that the e-waste produced and discarded in the province accounts for above and beyond 6.9 million tons every year which makes it the largest rising waste stream in the state.

A survey said that 59% of these self-reliant technicians might have shut down their shops if this bill was not passed.

iFixit, a self-reliant repair group applauded the judgment. They said that this was a big step taken for the repair market. They also said that now people can easily repair their electronics on their own and their repair experience will also increase.

The director of the Repair Association also remarked on this ruling. He said that every individual in New York City will enjoy the advantage of this “Repair Act” as now they wouldn’t have to buy new products unwillingly, they can simply repair and reuse the product they like and have.