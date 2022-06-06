How to play 8 Ball Pool on iMessage

If you have used an iPhone, you know the insane amount of games in the iMessage application. But nothing is classier than the ‘8 ball pool‘ where a combination of accuracy and a little bit of strategy is necessary and lots of fun is assured.

If you are a newbie to 8 Ball Pool, it is a game with eight balls divided into two groups, stripes & solids. Whoever pockets the first ball has to stick with that specific group throughout the game and pocket all the balls before your opponent does.

The first player to pocket all their balls wins the game. Keep in mind that in a hurry to win a game, don’t strike the opponent’s ball with a cue ball directly, as it will result in a foul. A foul will give the opponent a chance to place the ball anywhere on board as per their choice.

Now let’s see how you can play 8 Ball Pool on iMessage.

How to Download and Install 8 Ball Pool Using iMessage Store?

To download and install the 8 Ball Pool game, you need to first download the ‘GamePigeon’ app on the ‘Messages‘ app from the home screen of your iOS device.

Launch the ‘Messages‘ app and tap on the grey-coloured ‘App Store’ icon present in the bottom section of the screen. And then select the blue-coloured A symbol present on the app bar, which will take you to the iMessage App Store.

In the search box of the App Store, type game pigeon and hit the ‘Search’ button. After that, click on the ‘Get’ or ‘Cloud with a downward arrow’ icon present on the ‘GamePigeon’ tile. Then, provide credentials for your Apple ID using your preferred way of authentication.

How do you start a game of 8 Ball Pool With your Contacts?

You have now downloaded the ‘GamePigeon‘ app on your iOS device, and it’s time to start a game with one of your contacts.

Launch the ‘Messages’ app from the home screen of your iOS device, and then tap on the conversation head of the person you wish to play the game with. Once you are in the conversation view, locate the app bar present on the top of your keyboard and scroll it sideways. Once you see the ‘GamePigeon’ icon, click on it to reveal the list of games. Next, click to choose the ‘8 Ball’ option from the grid present on your screen.

How to start 8 Ball Pool?

Once you open 8 ball game, you can select your Game Mode by tapping on one of the options present under the ‘GAME MODE’ section. The ‘8 Ball’ option is the standard game mode, whereas the ‘8 Ball+’ simply doubles the number of balls in your game to provide a more challenging experience and extended playtime.

Next, you can select the difficulty level you prefer from two options, Normal and Hard. In the ‘Normal’ level of difficulty, the system will provide you with a projected path for the ball you try to hit whilst the ‘Hard’ difficulty level will not have aim assistance.

You can also customize your cue stick by clicking on the ‘CUSTOMIZE’ tile near the ‘GAME MODE’ and DIFFICULTY section.

Now type a message if you want the other person to know you want o play and tap on the ‘Send’ button to invite a contact for a game of ‘8 Ball Pool’.

Now the game begins (Note – Since you send the invitation, your opponent gets the first turn to strike). Once your contender has finished their turn, click on the ‘YOUR MOVE’ tile to take your turn.

Drag your finger sidewards across the screen to align the course of your cue ball towards your target ball. After that, tap on the ‘cue ball’ icon present on the right side of the pool board. This will bring the cue ball picture to overlay on your screen.

After that, tap on the cue ball to adjust the hitting position of the cue on the ball, which is illustrated by a red dot. This will give you more control of your cue ball once you have hit it. If you don’t want to use the option, dismiss it by clicking anywhere on the screen.

Then, locate the ‘cue stick’ icon present on the left section of the pool board, and tap-hold and drag your finger downwards to adjust the power for the shot. Release the cue stick once you have the desired power to take the shot.

Once any one of the players pockets a ball, both the players will have their group of balls to pocket. Your group type will be indicated under your player icon.

If you target the ball group of your opponent, you will see a cross mark, signifying it is not a group of balls to pocket.

If your opponent hits your group of balls directly using the cue ball or pockets the cue ball itself, it is foul, and you get the ball in hand; it is your turn now to decide where you wish to set the cue ball for your next turn. Keep in mind that if any player pockets the ‘8’ (black) ball during the game, they immediately lose, and then the opposite player wins the game.

The fastest player to pocket all their group balls will win the game.

Now you know what to do and how to do everything regarding 8 Ball Pool game in iMessage, now play and have endless fun with this classic game.