WYSH secured $2M in Series A round led by Kalaari

Wishing and Celebrity management platform WYSH today has secured $2 million as a part of its Series A funding round led by the Kalaari Capital. Some of the existing investor Touchstone Equities, AngelList, WhiteBoard Capital, and some other new investors IIMK, GEMBA Capital, and AET Fund also participated in the round.

With the help of this new fund, WYSH revealed that it is looking to focus on marketing and celebrity acquisition for the platform.

Speaking about the platform, Mahesh Gogineni, CEO of WYSH, said,

“In India, we love our celebrities, and our desire to connect with them and make them part of our lives is unparalleled compared to any other part of the world. As a two-sided platform, it enables fans to make their dreams come true and helps celebs to connect with their fans in a way that wasn’t possible before. Hence, we believe we can scale up WYSH in India quickly and the current fundraise will help us do that.”

Commenting on their investment in WYSH, Darshit Vora, Principal at Kalaari Capital, said,

“In the age of social media, celebrities want to open a two-way channel with fans and add on to their following. This is why you see celebrities do Instagram Lives and be active on social media. However, apart from brand endorsements and influencer marketing across social media channels, they really don’t have any other platforms. Hence, we believe WYSH is the right product and team to build something valuable to everyone.”

