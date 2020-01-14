TechnifyBiz secured $2M from Omnivore and others

TechnifyBiz has now secured more than $2 million in seed funding from the Insitor Impact Asia Fund and Omnivore.

The co-founders of the Razorpay Harshil and Shashank were also a part of the funding round, said the report.

Commenting on the investment, Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore, said,

“We are very inspired by TechnifyBiz’s supplier focus, which is creating tremendous value for farmer groups and SME food processors. Omnivore is excited to support the TechnifyBiz team as they organize value chains in their targeted food commodities.”

Abhijit Nath, Country Manager of the Insitor Impact Asia Fund, said on the investment,

“We believe TechnifyBiz has the ability to create a scalable, high impact business that is focused on reducing inefficiencies in the agricultural supply chain. Insitor is very excited to partner in this journey in what will be our first agricultural investment in India.”

