Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched In Japan, Australia, Brazil, And Mexico

Microsoft’s cloud gaming program Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) will now be rolled out in four more countries, said the company today when it launches the service in Brazil and Mexico as well as in Australia and Japan. Microsoft has improved the service and its reach for months with touch control support for many games after the launch in addition to many major cloud streaming games.

By extending Xbox Cloud Gaming to players in Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico, they have enabled over one billion people in 26 countries on five continents to play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games from the cloud on their portables, TVs, and PCs. Because cloud gaming runs on custom Xbox Series X consoles, this means that games played in the cloud with the Xbox are lower load times and better frame rates for the gaming experience.

Microsoft’s service allows users to play games over the Internet on their PCs, tablets, and smartphones. The flexibility of the whole service is impressive, as service members can play games such as Forza Horizon 5 and Minecraft Dungeon on their iPhones, iPods, and Android phones, as well as on any device on their budget, from laptops to more. This does not require an expensive Xbox and can play some of the best games on any console. Xbox makes the future of mixing the gaming heritage of Xbox with the capabilities of Azure.

With the launch, gamers in international locations will be able to play more than 100 Xbox Sports titles from the cloud, locally localized for their nation and supported on home windows computers, Android phones, and tablets, as well as Apple phones and tablets. Users can access XCloud games through specialized Xbox Windows and Android apps, or sign in via the Web and other devices. Players from the above countries will also be able to enjoy new titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite when they release day one on Xbox Game Pass.

As project Xcloud travels to the console, Players will be able to use their own Xbox Series X consoles as a cloud server and stream games to their mobile devices. Microsoft has developed new touch controls for certain games such as Minecraft and Hade (name-dropped in Xbox Wire message for streaming on Android and iPhone devices ). Microsoft says its cloud gaming service supports a wide range of controllers, and it built touch controls support into select games such as Minecraft, Dungeons & Hade, and more will gain touch control over time.

