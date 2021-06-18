Xbox Design Lab is Back, Supports Next-Gen Controller Designs

For Xbox Series X controllers, Microsoft is bringing back its Xbox Design Lab. Xbox Design Lab, which was first released in 2016, allows Xbox owners to customize their controllers. After putting the program on hold right before the Series X launch last year, Microsoft is bringing it back with the next-gen Xbox Series X controllers.

The updated Xbox Design Lab allows you to choose a color for each component of a personalized Xbox Series X controller. Each component has 18 different colors to pick from, allowing you to create millions of different combinations to make your new controller look exactly how you want it to. You may even have it laser engraved with a goofy phrase, as per your choice.

The Xbox Design Lab can customize most of the exterior parts of an Xbox controller. The updated stores are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and include the new Xbox Wireless Controllers. It also brings added colors, such as bright red, blue, and yellow-green options. You can use the redesigned web app to customize a controller based on the model shipped with millions of color combinations with its Xbox Series X and Series S.

If you want the blue, yellow, red and green of the original controller to use for ABXY buttons when you are a longtime Xbox enthusiast. It can enhance nostalgia if you choose to play OG Xbox games in your Xbox Series X/S.

While it isn’t the cheapest way to get a new controller (engraving costs roughly $80.00 before tax and shipping), it does allow you to create something unique. In addition, Microsoft said the controllers will start arriving by the end of July.

According to Microsoft, its color selections (at least most of them) are manufactured from “plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight.”

In a statement, Xbox’s senior director of strategy and business, James Hunter, said, “These color options will reduce the amount of waste plastic that ends up in landfills and ensure we are all doing our part to take care of the planet.” Adding further he said, “We believe this work is critical and will continue to increase the amount of PCR that we use in our products.”

There’s no support for patterns, designs, or logos, just solid fill colors, but this shouldn’t be an issue if the controllers come out even half as vibrant as the render shown on the Design Lab page.