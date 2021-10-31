Xbox Game Pass Games For November 2021

While Halo Infinite will be released in December, there’s plenty for November on Xbox Game Pass, including Forza Horizon and Football Manager 2022. Football Manager 2022 is available on November 9 for consoles and PCs on Game Pass for fans of sports simulation.

Game Pass continues to prove that it has some of the best gaming deals, and complements the mix of games from a number of indie and AAA franchises included in your subscription. The service continues to deliver subscribers entries from the legendary JRPG series with Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (2017) being a remaster of the expanded Japanese version of FFXII.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Xbox Game Pass for November 2021 and highlights the games coming into the service on console, PC, and Cloud. Rocket Knight is free from 1 November to 15 November in a move available for the whole month, while the other two games are available from 16 to 30 November. More games will be announced in the first week of November, so check back soon.

Microsoft announced the Game Gold lineup for next month, with three major titles on the way for November. As usual, there are two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 backward compatible games. There will also be two downward compatible titles. It is worth noting that if you have an Xbox Game Pass Console Ultimate membership you have also access to a subscription to Xbox Live Gold for a fee. The top tier includes the Game Pass for consoles and PCs and a Gold subscription to Xbox Live with access to EA Play.

This glorious-looking open-world car extravaganza comes with Game Pass in the anniversary edition for consoles, PCs, and the cloud but to be honest that is not big news. This includes a welcome pack, a car pass, a VIP membership, and two in-game expansions when available. The Premium Edition includes Early Access, which allows you to play games for four days from November 5, 2021 Football Manager 2022 article will be published on November 9 and will be available as a Day-One release on Game Pass that day.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass PC subscription libraries Public Beta is now a full-fledged part of Microsoft’s strategy, and you can access up to 100 games anytime for $10 a month. It’s a lot of games, but not much for the money, including Microsoft’s first-party games on the day of their release.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, expands the subscriber library for consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and Microsoft cloud gaming with a range of games. NThe Pass can be played on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S as well as PC and Android. With things like free Xbox Game Pass titles coming out every month, you can get your grubby gloves on high-quality video games for very little money.

November is dominated by three big games, which come out on the respective release days. The arrival of the next Forza is exciting as Microsoft celebrates 20 years of its gaming platform. We know that three major titles will appear on Xbox Game Pass on release day.

Microsoft released the next batch of free Xbox Game Pass games in gold for November 2021, but there’s not much to make a big deal about. Microsoft has not announced any new Xbox Game Pass games for November so we have no certainty which news coming next month for Xbox X / S, PC, Xbox One, Mobile and Cloud. Many big, well-known game studios tend to drop releases in November, and it wouldn’t be a shock to learn that one of the best-known Xbox franchises will release its next edition this month.