Xbox Summer Sale 2021 Brings Big Discounts On Titles Like Watch Dogs, Cyberpunk 2077, And More

The Xbox Summer Sale brings a lot of great discounts on some of the best games out there. Microsoft also advertises discounts on third-party accessories and built-in gaming PCs. Once the sale is live, players can choose from a vast and extensive library of Xbox games.

Gamers will be happy to find some great deals on current games, consoles, and accessories. There are a whole host of discounts on games, accessories, game passes and more so make sure that you find the full range of deals to browse. The sale is a nice surprise and allows those with a smaller budget to enjoy current games and consoles at low prices. With titles from Xbox Game Studios appearing on Game Pass, you can also get other exclusive discounts.

You can combine your Xbox Live Gold membership and the price of the Game Pass (or the Ultimate Game Pass subscription) into one deal. Each week, games are added to the offerings available in the Microsoft Games Store. The vast and sprawling library of Xbox games is littered with tons of good AAA and indie titles, and if players are looking for a reason to copy a few games before making too much money financially, the Xbox Summer Sale is the perfect time to do so. From blockbuster multiplayer titles to sleeper hits, there are single-player games available on all Xbox platforms, including PCs. We’ve looked at the best games on offer, and players can browse a curated list of the best titles at a discount.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Rs 159

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – Rs 620

Batman: Return to Arkham – Rs 825

Injustice 2 – Rs 907

Dying Light: The Following Rs 1,037

Grand Theft Auto V – Rs 1,049

Mortal Kombat 11 – Rs 1,199

Watch Dogs Legion – Rs 1,599

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs 1,699

Hitman 3 – Rs 1,749

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Rs 1,999

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Rs 2,399

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition – Rs 2,600

Cyberpunk 2077 – Rs 2,792

Biomutant – Rs 3,149

The Microsoft Store also has a variety of Xbox One bundles that do not represent price reductions but can still save money if bundled with an additional controller or free game. You can find Xbox game offerings that offer cross-platform titles for sale around a month after release, so the discounts themselves aren’t that high. We’ve seen these deals pop up as big as when Microsoft releases a press conference for the Xbox Series X or during the annual summer holiday sales event when certain titles leave the Game Pass system.

As for the PlayStation Summer Sale, Those who want to expand their collection with the DLC of The Sims 4 are in luck, as the sale includes plenty of in-game add-ons such as the Realm of Magic, Strangerville Vampire with its Star Wars holiday package and Journey to Batuu. For those wondering which specific games will not receive discounts, Sony teased a PlayStation blog post that more titles will be added to the sale on August 4.