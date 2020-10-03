Xiaomi Mi 10T India launch specifications and Price

Xiaomi Mi 10T just got announced in the global market, and reports say that it might come to India soon. The new devices come with top-notch specifications and a great competitive price tag to go with it. The device comes as a successor to the already great device Mi 10 that made its way into India a few months back. Let’s talk about the specifications and price of the device and when it might come to India.

Xiaomi Mi 10T: Specifications and Price

The new Xiaomi device comes with a great 144 Hz F-HD display with a punch hole to the top. The screen and the back of the display are protected by corning gorilla glass. Unlike older flagship devices by the company, the new devices come with a flat display rather than a curved one. To power the ultra-smooth panel the device is powered by the top Snapdragon 865 chip with 8gb of Ram. The device comes with 5g connectivity too.

As you can see from the photo of the device, the camera sensors on the device look big and fantastic. This is because Xiaomi has offered a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide snapper, 5MP macro camera and 2MP depth shooter. The phone supports 8k video recording and also dual video recording.

To keep all the high-end specs running the device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 33 Watts fast charging. Xiaomi Mi 10t has been priced at a very reasonable €499 or $600 dollars. This estimates the price in India to be roughly around Rs 45,000. If that is the price in India, then with these specs we can expect Xiaomi to give a good competition to OnePlus.

When will the device come to India?

Though there is no proper news about when the device might launch in India we can expect a date soon by Manu Kumar Jain. This is because he conducted a poll on twitter on whether they should launch the devices in India. And over 75% voted yes.

Therefore, with the nearby launch of the OnePlus 8t we might soon see a competitor of the company. Another important thing to note is that the new device is expected to be priced lower than the Mi 10.

Will you be interested in getting the Mi 10T if it comes to India?

