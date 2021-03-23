Xiaomi To Unveil ‘Mi 11 Ultra’ Expected To Come On 29th With Small Secondary Screen On Back

Now Xiaomi wants to widen the flagship lineup Mi 11 after the Mi 10S 5G with the Snapdragon 870 is launched in China earlier this month. The launch of the corporation at the end of last year on the 29th of March will be a successor to Mi 11. The smartphone, as shared by Xiaomi on social media, is called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Back in December 2020, the Chinese giant unveiled the world’s first 5G Snapdragon 888 on Mi 11.

Xiaomi has now gone to Weibo to confirm his plans in China for next week’s launch of the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. The teaser poster attached below can be seen.

Xiaomi gave a Twitter tweet yesterday about their #XiaomiMegaLaunch worldwide event (attached below). It has been announced that a range of equipment will be launched, including the next Mi 11 Pro/Ultra, Mi Band 6, Mi Pad 5, and a Mi 11 Lite.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon! We can't wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8). This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5Wrxyf — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 22, 2021

Rumored Specs and features For Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

We saw a handy video of the device surfaced online lately on the Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11 Pro. We know that the device will feature a 4-sided curved Quad HD+ AMOLED panel with a cutting of the box hole on the front.

It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch-sampling rate of 480Hz greater than the newly unveiled Poco F3 sample rate for 360Hz. In addition, a secondary screen is provided in the Mi 11 Ultra next to the module on the back.

Mi 11 Ultra will pack a three-camera setup with a main 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP zoom-support periscope lens. It would have a 20MP selfie snapper on the front.

Within the device, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 stored is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 888 SoC with.

The components will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W quick charge support. It also supports a 50W high-speed wireless charge and a 10W back wireless reversing the charge. The chip is classified as IP68 for resistance to water and dust.

Xiaomi is also said to launch a phone based on Snapdragon 732G which will be named, Mi 11 Lite. Xiaomi will also be launching the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Band 6 along with a few other IoT devices at its next launch event on 29 March.

