Yellow Messenger secured $20M in Series B funding round

Yellow Messenger, an AI chatbot startup, has now secured $20 million in the funding round of Series B, led by the LightSpeed Venture Partners and LightSpeed India Partners.

The company said that it would use the new funds to further enhance its product innovation roadmap by deepening multi-lingual voice bot capabilities, expanding enterprise integrations, and launching a developer marketplace for virtual assistants, and fast track its research and development operations to meet the surge in the global demand for automation.

Raghavendra Kumar Ravinutala, chief executive officer and Co-Founder of Yellow Messenger, said,

“We’ve seen huge demand for our conversational AI platform since the very beginning, achieving 5X growth in bookings, year over year, since 2017. With rapid advancements in voice tech, AI, and multilingual capabilities, our product has consistently offered a truly scalable solution by delivering meaningful and measurable results to enterprises across the globe.”

The fundraising will also help Yellow Messenger to fuel international growth across Europe, US, Asia Pacific Markets, and Latin America.

