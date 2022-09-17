YouTube and its knack for adding ads

There is nothing more exasperating than back-to-back ads right before you watch a video or right after you get to the vibe of a video. As if YouTube is not testing the patience of its users enough at the moment, there are rumors about YouTube testing five unskippable ads in place of two. Looks like the app is indeed determined to teach its users the noble virtue of patience or perhaps it is just pushing them till they go for AdBlock. The Twitter town isn’t happy either about the possibility and the threat of sitting through five unskippable ads and their fury is quite evident as they chant AdBlock.

Ads and More Ads

It looks like users aren’t patient enough to sit through five whole unskippable ads, and for those threatened by this torture, AdBlock is the knight in shining armor. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter to see how much the users enjoy YouTube ads and to what extent they will go to avoid them.

Well, at least the app is keeping AdBlock busy

my adblock after a day on youtube pic.twitter.com/lqWtANfcso — 𝔍otman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) September 16, 2022

Talk about torture without weapons

my adblock is crying and screaming and shitting and clutching its chest rn https://t.co/7M8fNrZdYx — vtaze (@szkieletmajster) September 16, 2022

Safe to say that ads are indeed the antagonists, and they just add to the frustration and anger

waiting for when ad companies realize adblock wouldnt exist if ads wherent

-fucking annoying

-borderline malware

-fake download buttons

-loud

-everywhere, hindering navigation the list goes on and on and on and on — Ezio (@ezioisntcool56) September 16, 2022

YouTube at this point is literally forcing people to take Premium

I'll stick to a fucking Adblock thanks XD https://t.co/f1jYfBijel — 🦌Enester (@Enester_Art) September 16, 2022

Well, you asked for it

YouTube: -Makes the site and app literally unusable with countless ads constantly begging for premium.

Also YouTube when people use adblock: pic.twitter.com/mqpBsSJaJK — Artyom (@Artyom_______) September 16, 2022

me sitting here with both adblock and ublock https://t.co/uY1ER40MMQ pic.twitter.com/OauEcmj14h — based and clownpilled (@cclownteeth) September 16, 2022

Cannot agree more.

YouTube is outright unusable without adblock. — Pedro (@pedromira848) September 11, 2022

It is pretty clear that YouTube is not ready to give up. Looks like the users aren’t either

Haha, time for even more adblock! Doesn't help me with my console YouTube but that'll be the point when I make an at-router adblock device from a Raspberry Pi. https://t.co/ZfSo7dXEw5 — ⚡Purge⚡ (@PurgeExE) September 16, 2022