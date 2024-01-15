Google’s Persistent Struggle Against Ad-Blockers on YouTube

Google’s quest to combat ad-blockers has been no secret, and as the new year unfolds, reports are flooding in about irksome delays for YouTube users employing ad-blockers. The solution? It’s a simple ultimatum – either disable your ad-blocker or open your wallet for an ad-free experience with YouTube Premium.

Google’s arsenal against ad-blockers has featured a variety of tactics, from on-screen pop-up messages to a robust three-strikes policy. This three-strikes rule disabled the video player entirely after three videos with an ad-blocker installed. In a previous experiment in November, users were warned of potential “suboptimal viewing” if an ad-blocker was detected.

As vigilant users on Reddit have noticed and 9to5 Google reported, YouTube has now escalated its efforts by slowing down the entire site when an ad-blocker is in action. Users faced issues like prolonged video buffering, difficulty loading previews, and the inability to access features like fullscreen or theater mode. The common denominator? Load times significantly improved after disabling the ad-blocker.

Decoding the Slowdown Code

This slowdown issue seems to arise from an artificial timeout embedded within YouTube’s code, replicating the behavior of a sluggish internet connection, a tactic not entirely new but gaining prevalence.

While some users have reported these issues, not everyone seems affected. This hints at the possibility that the new ad-block restrictions may be region-specific for now. However, as more users share their experiences, the accumulating evidence points towards a deliberate strategy to discourage ad-blocker usage.

User Dilemma: Limited Choices

For users caught in this dilemma, the options are unfortunately limited: either disable the ad-blocker or opt for a YouTube Premium subscription. Speculation arises that this move is a strategic attempt to dissuade users from ad-blockers, although concrete evidence remains anecdotal.

Considering Google’s whopping $224.47 billion in ad revenue in 2022, out of a total revenue of $279.8 billion, it’s evident that the tech giant is fiercely protecting its advertising revenue stream.

YouTube’s Drive Towards Premium Subscriptions

In its pursuit of higher revenues, YouTube has long been nudging users towards the $14/month Premium tier. Refusing to make the switch meant enduring ads, with YouTube even experimenting with up to eleven unskippable ads at one point. However, user backlash led to the abandonment of this experiment. For users employing workarounds like ad-blockers, YouTube had more in store, including the recent tactic of slowing down load times.

Reviving the Anti-Ad Block Campaign

YouTube seems to be rekindling its anti-ad block campaign, as observed by Reddit user NightMean and echoed by several others. Some users initially misinterpreted the slowdown for reduced internet speeds. Upon disabling the ad-blocker, reported load times improved significantly.

While 9to5Google faced these issues firsthand, not every user seems affected, suggesting a potential geographical limitation for this new wave of ad-block restrictions. Nonetheless, a similar problem appears to be affecting at least one YouTube Premium subscriber, adding complexity to the situation.

YouTube’s Prolonged Battle

Back in November, a YouTube spokesperson acknowledged that users with ad-blockers might experience “suboptimal viewing,” referencing slow loading times. It seems YouTube is gradually extending this behavior to a broader user base. Although some users may currently dodge these restrictions, YouTube is likely to concoct more methods to persuade users to disable ad-blockers or subscribe to the Premium tier.

YouTube’s fight against ad-blockers gained momentum in 2023, with the platform experimenting with various methods to discourage their use. From banners urging users to disable ad-block to a three-strikes policy and now site slowdowns, YouTube is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to convert users to the Premium tier or compel them to abandon ad-blockers. Whether slowing down load times will prove effective in this ongoing battle remains uncertain. Only time will reveal if users will succumb to these tactics or if Google needs to reassess its strategy.