Entrepreneurs Reap The Benefits of Zoho-Startup India Partnership

Startup India announced this Tuesday, the results so far from its collaboration with Zoho. The government initiative, which was implemented in 2016, has had a long-standing relationship with the Indian web-based online office suite.

Startup India was launched to promote technology-based entrepreneurship, providing access to relevant education and development, as well as facilities for incubation. The initiative also runs a fund of INR 10,000 Cr. to promote startup capital in the Indian landscape. To this end, it has collaborated with Zoho, to implement Zoho One. Budding entrepreneurs and startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, are offered up to a years access to Zoho office suites free of cost. Zoho’s services provide an integrated platform for sales, marketing, support, accounting, and operations. This enables fledgling startups to simply focus on their growth and development.

Startup India announced through its Twitter page, that over 5000 entrepreneurs have been benefited so far by its collaboration with Zoho, which has disbursed a total combined value of INR 15 Cr.

Zoho in partnership with Startup India launched the @zoho for Startups program, which has helped more than 5000 entrepreneurs with a total combined value of INR 15 Cr. Open to all DPIIT recognized startups.https://t.co/PATCcpOAfw@svembu @Kuppulakshmi @DrPreetDeep @Raunaq0405 — Startup India (@startupindia) February 4, 2020

Zoho’s plans for the future in this respect involve looking into opportunities to connect with State Governments in order to provide support at a more grass-roots level.