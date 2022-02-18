Zuckerberg promotes Meta policy chief Nick Clegg

On Wednesday, February 16, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement that he is promoting head of policy is Meta, Nick Clegg. Zuckerberg announced it on a Facebook post that he had asked Clegg to take on the new position of President in Global Affairs.

Nick Clegg previously held the position of Vice President in the department of Global Affairs and communication. It is still unclear as to how his new position as President will differ from his old one. However, Zuckerberg pointed out that as president of Global Affairs, his role would entail being the first point of contact in the company with governments.

Zuckerberg further clarified that Clegg as president, would lead Meta on all its policy matters. This would include the company’s interaction with the governments who subsequently consider to adopt updated regulations and new policies. Clegg is supposed to directly report to the Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg from now on.

“We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally,” Zuckerberg wrote, referring to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Nick Clegg had joined Facebook in 2018 as one of the bodies running its global policy organisation. Prior to that, he was a British deputy prime minister during the years 2010 to 2015.

He has competently led on matters such as Facebook’s policy, along with elections. He was the head of Facebook’s establishment of its independent content oversight board.

Zuckerberg stated this change in structure would enable him to put more focus on leading the company on the process of building new products. This would also aid COO Sheryl Sandberg to focus the success of Meta’s business. This change was directed towards a better working of the company for the future.

The promotion of Clegg to president of Global Affairs would include reporting to both the CEO and COO. The US midterm elections in November would follow this change. He will from now on also handle the tasks for managing regulatory issues as the company put its focus on the building of ‘Metaverse.’

Zuckerberg and Sandberg, have both made their appearances in front of US lawmakers at the Senate and Congress hearings. However, Meta’s representative haven’t paid heed to any requests for further comments on the change to Clegg’s role.