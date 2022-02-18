Key upgrades for Apple iPhone 14 Pro leaked online – Big threat to Galaxy S22 Ultra

Although September is still a long way off, we’ve been hearing rumors regarding the iPhone 14. According to a fresh report, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would contain 8GB of RAM, the highest memory ever in an iPhone.

Key upgrades speculated for Apple iPhone 14 Pro

This myth was spread by the user yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver. The user bets the 8GB claim, ostensibly citing supply chain resources. According to reports, the specification has already been established, and the manufacturing process has begun. The account has previously anticipated various changes to the iPad Mini 6, the majority of which were realized. As a result, take this assertion with a grain of salt.

However, this is consistent with what we heard before from analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors). This is where we first learned about the possibility of 8GB in the iPhone 14 Pro variants. We’re not sure about Pu’s dependability, but 8GB of RAM in the new Pro iPhones seems reasonable.

So, what exactly does 8GB of RAM imply? For you, this means that more programs can run in memory without the system needing to shut them down. On the greatest Android phones, many of which have 8GB or more of storage, this implies that the operating system may be less harsh about shutting older apps.

On iOS, things function similarly, but 8GB just means that opening applications, some of which you may have touched for a short period of time, might theoretically happen faster than they do currently on current iPhones. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM and are the most powerful phones available at the moment now. Imagine what 8GB may imply, especially in conjunction with the future A16 Bionic system-on-chip.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro threatens Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Even the current Android monarch, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, falls short of the iPhone 13 Pro in our Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmarks. The iPhone 14 Pro is likely to increase the gap between Apple and the finest that Android has to offer.

Android and iOS handle memory extremely drastically, with many Android phone makers attempting to solve the problem of memory management by adding more RAM (insert Moon Knight meme here), but Apple is quite precise about how iOS regulates things.

Apple takes a heavy-handed approach to everything from ensuring the system has enough RAM to managing battery consumption. This is true for all of its operating systems.

When it comes to sheer performance, an iPhone 14 Pro with 8GB of RAM may spell disaster for any Android phone this year – and we don’t even know much about the A16 Bionic yet. Unless Google’s second-generation Tensor processor completely outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it appears that Apple will retain the phone performance title in 2022.

