Zuckerberg’s Meta logo is look like an app called Migraine.

The Social Media giant Facebook, now Meta had rebranded and changed into Meta last week. Along with the name, the company revealed a new logo. It seems with its logo, Facebook may now be stuck in the new issue.

As it is clearly seen in the design of the social giant, Meta, and this health firm, M-sense is quite similar to the sign of Infinity. The only difference is the colour of the logo.

A german based health firm, M-sense Migraine which provides migraine and headache has been poking Facebook as they are very inspired by the Migraine app. This Berlin-based migraine app was developed by Newesenelab in February 2016. M-sense Migraine is a Berlin-based startup form that offers digital treatment services for people who are suffering from migraines and headache problems.

The company said in their tweet, “We are very honored that Facebook felt inspired by us and the logo of our Migraine app. Maybe they all get to get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well,”

We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app – maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well 👀 🤓

— M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) October 29, 2021

The company also take the fun on Mark Zuckerberg and advised him to download the M-sense which will give him relief from headaches caused by the rebranding process.

However, the good thing for Facebook is, this health app will unlikely take any legal action against Meta. In their reply to a Twitter user, it is clearly seen that.