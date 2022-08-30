This guide focuses on how to get Shinies in Pokemon Go. For the best chances to catch Shiny Pokemon, you will want to play through the events that are going on. Keep an eye out for special events that might focus on a particular legendary; they typically feature increased spawn rates, leading to greater chances to find Shiny in Pokemon Go. Your best option to finding a Shiny Legendary Pokemon is by entering as many legendary and mythical Raid Battles as you can.

Depending on what is going on in Pokemon GO community days, events, quest opportunities, Niantic will adjust numbers to tilt the odds in your favor to potentially finding a shiny Pokemon. There are certain Pokemon in Pokemon GO that permanently increase their Shiny Rate, improving your chances of finding one, but they are usually restricted to Pokemon that you would not otherwise find in the wild, or Pokemon which fit into other criteria.

On average, most common Pokemon have about 0.2% odds of being shiny, so you would have to have averaged 500 encounters before finally finding one. This does not mean that you are going to find a shiny each and every 500 encounters, though; it just means that there is a 0.2 percent chance that you are going to find a shiny each encounter.

The Shiny Odds for Pokemon Go means every time you tap a Pokemon to capture it in Pokemon Go — if it has a Shiny version, there is a 1 in 500 chance that it is Shiny. Spending more time in Pokemon Go means you encounter more of them, and each time you catch a Pokemon, you are a step closer to finding a shiny Pokemon.

When a shiny Pokemon runs away, you do not get a second encounter, and it can be quite some time before you can find another shiny Pokemon. There is no cheat or glitch to allow you to capture more shiny Pokemon, there are some adjustments that can be made in your playing style which may increase the odds slightly to capture a shiny Pokemon. Even if you do not catch one during this specific event, keep in mind you could get blindsided by the shiny version of this Pokemon at any time, provided you are aware of its availability.

If you are serious about getting every shiny that Pokemon GO has to offer, keep an eye out for any special events that have a costumed Pikachu that is going to be available, as you will only have a brief window of opportunity to capture the shiny. Community Day events feature an increased rate of Shiny on featured Pokemon, so you should be able to catch some shiny Sandshrews if you are playing. One guaranteed way to improve the odds of meeting Shiny Pokemon is by purchasing the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket in-store, and using the Incense around event hours since it increases the chances of finding a shiny.

The shiny form Rockruff has been added to Pokemon GO, so players hoping to catch it should make sure to focus on hatching 10-km eggs and battle Rockruffs One-Star Raid. Players typically get one throw-in to capture the Shiny Abra, so pack all of those hopes and dreams into that single shot and hope for the best.