3 Ways to Secure Your Business Data From Theft

From the newest startups to the largest corporations, every modern company maintains some amount of sensitive data. Without proper security procedures in place, all that sensitive business data could be vulnerable to theft by cybercriminals.

The results of these kinds of malicious data losses range from regulatory compliance fines to severe, long-lasting reputational damage, so it’s always best to take action before any issues arise. Read on to find out about three ways to secure business data from theft to get started developing an appropriate information security policy.

1. Protect Data Both In Transit and At Rest

Data theft can occur at any time. West Fax has some good ideas about how to protect data while it’s in transit. Employees can send secure cloud faxes instead of transmitting data via more vulnerable methods such as emails. When signing up for a cloud fax service, be sure to vet the company carefully and find out what types of safeguards are in place for preventing data theft. They should include things like end-to-end encryption, access controls, and multi-factor authentication.

It’s equally important to protect data while it’s at rest. Some companies store sensitive data on-site, while others utilize off-site data centers or cloud-based solutions. All of these can be effective ways to store data safely, but only if appropriate safeguards are in place. For small businesses without extensive information security teams, it’s usually best to use reputable cloud storage providers that can maintain and implement rigorous cybersecurity measures.

2. Have a Distinct Policy in Place

Most people have at least a vague idea of what it takes to keep data safe, but that’s not enough for businesses that handle sensitive information. Every company should have a detailed, formal data security policy that lays out an exhaustive description of what steps must be taken to ensure information security and what to do if a breach occurs. Having an incident-response strategy in place can help IT workers avoid making rash decisions that could make the situation worse.

3. Educate Employees

Any company’s data protection policy is only as strong as its weakest link, which means it’s very important to educate every employee who has access to the network. Because hackers can gain access through surprising entry points, companies need to provide cybersecurity training to all employees, not just those that are authorized to access sensitive information. Perform regular training seminars that cover:

Strong password creation

Identifying suspicious activity

Phishing attacks

Ransomware and malware

Social engineering

Recent developments in the cybersecurity community

Most experts recommend holding training seminars at least once a month. If a new type of threat emerges, it’s also worth providing extra sessions to discuss approaches to mitigating it.

Data Security Must Evolve With the Times

Hackers are constantly coming up with new ways to steal company data. Information security officers, IT teams, and everyday employees must remain vigilant and evolve with the times to avoid falling prey to these savvy cybercriminals. Given the immense regulatory and reputational costs associated with data thefts, it’s worth putting in the extra effort.