How can sales enablement help you bolster revenue?

As the business landscape changes, creating a surge in hybrid workplaces, small businesses are forced to embrace new realities. However, such changes have illuminated opportunities to make sales teams more efficient.

Sales enablement is one of these opportunities and involves empowering your sales team with the necessary tools and materials to effectively take on bigger and better opportunities effectively.

In fact, a report shows that the sales enablement platform market size is expected to grow to $7.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.23% during the forecast period (2023-2028). These figures indicate the speed at which businesses are adopting the technology.

Sales enablement platforms are helping business owners streamline their sales operations and provide their teams with the right resources, training, and materials to perform their responsibilities.

In this article, I will highlight the best sales enablement platforms entrepreneurs can leverage to align their marketing and sales teams.

Quick Summary

vablet – Best platform for aligning sales and marketing teams Rolldog – Best solution for managing customer interactions Salesforce – Best all-in-one platform for customer relationships management Ambition – Best platform for sales coaching SmartReach – Best platform for Hubspot integration

How to Choose a Sales Enablement Platform?

a) Prioritize User-Friendliness

Any software should ultimately make work easier for you. Therefore, the right sales enablement platform should not be too complex, making it difficult to use.

I recommend a platform with simple features and easy-to-navigate menus to ensure your team does not waste time trying to figure out what does what.

b) Consider Integration Capabilities

You want a platform that can work harmoniously with others to ensure smooth operations. Can the platform integrate well with other existing systems?

When choosing a sales enablement platform, go for the one that seamlessly integrates with your other tools, such as CRMs, to avoid spending time completing manual work that could be automated.

c) Consider Your Desired Features

With several companies in the market, you expect different platforms to have different features. Which features are important to you?

Assess your needs and evaluate your options based on those needs. For instance, if you want to be able to manage customer relationships, ensure that the feature is available in the solution you choose.

vablet enables your marketing and sales teams to work together seamlessly.

If your sales team always has a hard time finding information communicated by the marketing team, you need vablet, the best sales enablement platform for organizing and distributing content effectively.

This software lets your marketing team easily upload your business content, from video assets and presentations to data sheets and sales tools.

The cherry on top is that the central digital library can be accessed from any device with or without an internet connection. In addition to that, any updates made to the library automatically update all your sales staff’s devices.

As a business owner in 2024, you can leverage the power of vablet to realize a better marketing-sales dynamic and better content organization.

Key features:

vablet is a comprehensive sales presentation platform that enables salespeople to prepare for meetings, present, and take orders. It excels in delivering rich, interactive content. After the meeting, the collateral can be shared easily.

vablet’s integration capabilities allow users to seamlessly integrate the software with CRM solutions such as Salesforce to streamline workflows

vablet allows you to use survey forms, HTL5, SCORM, and HTML to elevate your team’s knowledge base for better performance.

It also has very detailed analytics so you know what files your sales reps should have, what they do have, how they are using them and if they are sharing them.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $25/month

Rolldog equips your sales team with the right tools to increase profits.

Having the right tools is instrumental to the success of a small business. That is why Rolldog is designed to help supercharge your operations by providing the tools your sales team needs to perform better.

Your teams should be able to communicate efficiently for you to optimize performance. Thanks to Rolldog’s collaboration capabilities, such as integrated workflows.

For instance, this software can seamlessly integrate with Outlook and Gmail, allowing users to manage and track all interactions.

In addition to that, Rolldog enables users to create custom email templates and schedule them to be delivered to the right people at the right time.

In 2024, small business owners can benefit from Rolldog’s robust features, such as automation and analytics, to gain a competitive edge.

Key features:

Rolldog’s analytics help sales teams track leads and opportunities to improve lead conversions. The in-opportunity feature also helps them predict win patterns.

This software seamlessly integrates with your favorite apps, such as Outlook and Gmail, so you stay connected to your favorite tools and enhance efficiency.

Thanks to rolldog’s lead management feature, you can qualify, manage, and rank each lead to prime your lead funnel for success.

Pricing:

Starting plan: Starter

$35/user per month

Salesforce enables you to sell faster with features built into the CRM.

This software stands as one of the best sales enablement platforms, offering a suite of unparalleled features.

With a small team, small businesses can use the help of a partner like Salesforce that empowers salespeople with AI-powered coaching and relevant resources — surfaced as representatives need them.

Salesforce’s customization options and scalability cater to businesses of all sizes, ensuring it provides solutions tailored to your unique needs.

Its extensive ecosystem of integrations and tools also solidifies its position as the prime choice for businesses seeking a holistic sales enablement solution.

Salesforce offers an all-in-one solution with various features under one roof to help small businesses upscale their performance.

Key features:

Salesforce’s no-code program builders enable you to easily design programs for particular sales goals, such as improved prospecting to enhance efficiency.

Einstein Conversation Insights built into Salesforce provides actionable data to help you close more deals faster.

Thanks to the software’s automation capabilities, users can automate and eliminate manual processes such as note-taking, which can be time-consuming.

Pricing:

Starting plan: Starter

€ 25/user/month

4. Ambition Ambition has everything you need to turn your reps into experts.

Training new hires and existing sales reps can be time-consuming and challenging, to say the least. However, Ambition is designed to make it easier and more objective-driven.

This software measures and keeps track of every manager-rep interaction to help you provide metric-driven sales coaching.

If you are wondering whether your coaches are doing their job, Ambition gives you clear visibility into the coaching activities and measures the effectiveness of your managers thanks to the software’s Manager Accountability Analytics.

Additionally, features such as gamification can enhance the coaching experience by motivating reps through incentives and contests.

Other than that, with the help of Ambition’s performance intelligence, your representatives can visualize success and identify where performance gaps lie to help improve and drive results.

As a business owner in 2024, you can use Ambition to curate effective training materials and resources for your team to enhance productivity.

Key features:

Coaching orchestration helps you run high-impact coaching programs designed to enhance your salespeople’s productivity.

Ambition provides visibility into performance metrics to help sales representatives implement strategies and improve productivity.

Sales gamifications help motivate and recognize salespeople through incentives and contests.

Pricing:

Contact Ambition for pricing.

SmartReach is the ideal software for streamlining all your sales operations.

Managing sales activities such as campaigns can be challenging for a small business, but SmartReach offers all the necessary tools to make it a breeze.

You will find the email sequencing feature to be very handy when it comes to delivering emails to prospects. For instance, the feature can detect indirect replies, meaning it knows when a reply comes back from the same person but a different email address.

The software can also pause all running campaigns for a prospect if it detects a manual message sent by you or any of your team members to the prospect.

This feature is paired with SmartReach’s AI, which enables you to write and share cold emails and suggest content to help you supercharge your sales operations.

Small businesses can benefit from SmartReach’s sales view progress, which provides visibility into each campaign’s progress to help you optimize your sales operations.

Key Features:

SmartReach’s integration capabilities enable it to work seamlessly with all email servers and popular CRMs to streamline operations.

The software allows you to run account-based sales targeting multiple enterprise stakeholders so that when one person responds, the campaign is auto-paused.

The software allows you to track and analyze the performance of your campaigns to help you understand how your call to action and subject line are working.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $29 per seat /month.

Conclusion

Sales is one of the most critical aspects of any business.

Without proper tools, sales teams are forced to rely on manual methods to execute sales activities, which often leads to inefficiencies.

But this does not have to be the case.

If you invest in a sales enablement platform worth its salt, you’ll witness tremendous success in streamlining your sales workflows.

In fact, according to Hubspot, 65% of over-performing sales teams have a dedicated sales enablement person or team, highlighting the benefit of implementing a sales enablement solution in a small business.

Invest in one of the best sales enablement platforms to turbocharge your sales processes and increase ROI through automation, analytics, and content organization.

While all the other tools are equally great, vablet and Zaplify showcase exceptional features, standing out from the lot thanks to their robust features, such as multi-channel outreach that empowers sales reps to close more leads.