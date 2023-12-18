Artificial intelligence is helping upscale small businesses.

For a long time, AI has been perceived as ominous, with most people worried that it will take over our jobs, if not the world.

However, as technology becomes more accessible and useful, businesses and individuals alike are becoming more welcoming to the idea— viewing it as a tool to help enhance productivity rather than a threat.

Due to this, the artificial intelligence powered software industry has witnessed tremendous growth over the recent years.

In fact, according to IBM, the global AI adoption rate was 35% in 2022, up four percentage points from the previous year, indicating how more businesses are embracing the technology.

As a small business owner, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence in 2024 can help you boost productivity, simplify work, and accelerate growth.

In this article, I will discuss the best artificial intelligence software for small businesses so you can learn how they can turbocharge your operations.

Quick Summary

Coursebox – Best for quick course creation for educators Seek.AI – Best for automating business data analytics NLSQL – Best for business intelligence with an intuitive text interface Metalnetworks.ai – Best for streamlining supply chain management CrawIQ AI – Best for competitor market research & prospecting

How to Choose an AI Software for your Business

a) Consider Integration

Ideally, technology should make your work easier. You need all your systems to integrate for unparalleled data sharing to achieve this.

Therefore, when choosing artificial intelligence software for your small business, ensure it can integrate well with other systems, such as help desk software, for enhanced productivity.

b) Prioritize Scalability

When picking AI software, you likely intend for it to help you actualize your business goals. However, these goals and objectives will change over time.

A key tip when choosing an AI software is to consider whether it can scale up as your business grows and the demands change.

c) Consider Your Budget

Although price is not the best criterion when choosing any software, it is good to consider how much you’ve budgeted for.

This prevents you from breaking the bank when you can find nearly similar artificial intelligence software at a cheaper price. Ensure you do your research prior to investing in an AI solution.

Coursebox helps your business create engaging courses.

Based on research that shows that people spend most of their time on their phones, scrolling through apps, Coursebox has been designed to enhance learning through an interactive mobile app.

Isn’t it a chore to manually create courses?

Well, with Coursebox, the process of creating learning materials for learners is simplified to ensure effectiveness and reduction of time spent.

Among its best features is the ability to be configured to your requirements, ensuring you do not settle for a one-size-fits-all solution. The icing on the cake is that you have the option of getting help from Coursebox to customize the software or involve your developers.

Besides creating courses thanks to the software’s built-in AI course creator, Coursebox can convert your website, data, and videos to courses learners can access.

Key features:

Coursebox’s support team is ready to provide 24/7 support and training to ensure your small business is equipped with experts.

The software is customizable to fit your unique business demands. You can involve your own developers to make minor features or include entirely new features that meet your needs.

Coursebox’s AI simplifies course creation by automating time-consuming manual processes so you can focus on growing your business.

Pricing:

Starting plan: Pro

$29/month

Seek AI helps supercharge marketing by leveraging data.

Business data only helps you if you can access and understand it.

Simply put, the software helps you seek the answers you are looking for from your small business data through database queries.

With Seek.AI’s generative AI platform, you can easily query your business’s data for insights, eliminating the need to rely on a data science team, thus empowering your workflows and expediting data-driven decision-making.

The software is packed with powerful features and capabilities to help increase ROI. One of its most outstanding features is its conversational engine, which allows you to ask AI questions just as you’d talk normally, without needing keywords.

And the best thing is that they can do so right within the tools you use on a daily basis, such as Slack and email.

Seek AI is the best artificial intelligence software for small businesses that want to gain a competitive edge by leveraging their business data.

Key features:

Seek AI has several plug-ins and supports integration with multiple data warehouses such as Redshift, BigQuery, and Azure.

The software has a built-in workflow technology that reduces inaccuracies in data analysis, resulting in high accuracy.

With the help of deep-learning models, Seek AI can convert natural language into searchable terms, making it easy to query and retrieve data.

Pricing:

Seek AI does not display its plans on its website.

Consider NLSQL for its ability to speed up business decision-making.

Imagine if everyone in your business was able to make data-driven decisions.

NLSQL can make that happen thanks to its ability to provide the answers you look for without writing codes. The software uses natural language to help your employees make decisions independently, easily, and promptly.

Consequently, your small business can save time and increase productivity while empowering employees.

In terms of features, NLSQL is packed with several, such as data visualization capabilities. The software visualizes data using charts and graphs to help your employees understand data. Furthermore, users can share these visualizations with other users, teams accounts, or groups.

Other features include API integration, a suggestion engine, and information access control.

If sluggish decision-making slows your business down, incorporate NLSQL to explore its data visualization abilities and make data-based decisions.

Key features:

NLSQL supports integrations to corporate messengers and main database types, enhancing the decision-making process by making it faster and easier.

Natural language search allows users to query data from a database without writing any code. This means you can search for information using everyday language rather than keywords.

NLSQL empowers users with ad hoc reporting, allowing them to generate real-time reports independently without relying on analysts.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $987 for 45000 API calls

Metal Networks is an AI solution that helps power industrial supply chains.

Data entry can be challenging when dealing with vast amounts of data, and it’s even worse if you do it manually.

What if I told you there is a way you can eliminate this?

Metal Networks AI is one of the best artificial intelligence software thanks to its AI, JAQI, which helps eliminate manual data entry and increases efficiency and productivity. JAQi® works like a Google Search box that takes product line items as unstructured text or shorthand, translates it and classifies the data.

Small businesses in 2024 can forget about searching for one line item at a time, which wastes time, and uncover the endless possibilities of the search tool that allows you to search not one, not 10, but over 100 line items at a go.

Key features:

Metal Networks’ JAQI API plug-in supports integration with several ecommerce applications, such as ERP systems and webstores, to supercharge accurate search results for users.

JAQI’s translation capabilities simplify your work by translating and matching products & material lists in bulk with your product catalog.

The software’s AI search and matching agent helps users create and send RFQs. You only need to copy and paste ERP-generated descriptions and leave the rest to the AI.

Pricing:

Starting Plan: $1500/month

This software provides a powerful solution to help supercharge marketing strategies.

Thanks to CrawlQ’s powerful AI tool, you can efficiently conduct market research and gain visibility into actionable insights that can aid you in making informed decisions and reducing risks.

CrawlQ has a user-friendly interface that enables you to perform this in simple steps. All you need to do is enter the campaign details so our AI can uncover insights, review the insights, and get prompts to turn your research into high-converting content such as articles.

Creating marketing content is not enough. That is why CrawlQ’s audience research features ensure the software builds content relevant to your target audience.

As a small business, you can use CrawlQ to create creative and engaging marketing content to drive more customers along the sales funnel.

Key features:

CrawlQ AI market research cuts down on the time you spend researching your audience and provides insight that drives user preference for your product.

The AI content creator creates personalized and creative content that saves you time, money, and generates leads, and converts them into sales.

The software’s spying wizard helps you find trending topics, social media posts, and other relevant content based on specific keywords to build buyers’ personas across niche industries.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $49 per month.

Conclusion

Businesses leveraging AI are enhancing performance and productivity.

Actually, according to a report by McKinsey and Company, 63 percent of respondents report revenue increases from AI adoption in the business units where their companies use AI. This figure clearly highlights the benefits of AI for small businesses.

With the vast amounts of data that most businesses collect, it is nearly impossible for humans to accurately and efficiently handle it; thus, artificial intelligence’s significance.

When put to use, AI software can help your small business reduce inefficiencies, facilitate decision-making, and help enhance workflows.

If you are wondering where to start in your search for the best artificial intelligence software for your business, the five listed ones are all great options.

However, Coursebox and Seek AI stand out for the rest.

Coursebox stands out for its ability to convert any of your content to courses, by automating manual processes involved. Seek, on the other hand, provides easy access to business data, allowing you to easily leverage it to upscale and grow.

AI-based tools are slowly becoming an integral part of most businesses, and there is no better time to jump on the trend than in 2024.