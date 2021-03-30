5 Monopoly casino Games that you didn’t know about

The most interesting and evergreen board game is now available at online casinos for you. If you have ever been a monopoly fan, now is your time to have fun and line your pockets with cash at the same time. This article is for all the monopoly fans who love to gamble and would love to play the board game but in the new form. Monopoly games are now available at casinos and can be the best entertainment for you. Casinofox.in offers all the right tips and information needed to know about Monopoly at online casinos.

Monopoly

Monopoly’s beginnings can be traced back to 1903 when American antimonopolist Lizzie Magie developed a game in the hopes of justifying Henry George‘s single-tax theory. It was created as a teaching tool to highlight the drawbacks of land concentration to monopolies.

From being invented as an educational tool to becoming the board game every household has, Monopoly has come a very long way.

Hasbro currently publishes the board game Monopoly. Players travel around the game board by rolling two six-sided dice, buying and selling properties, and building them with houses and hotels. The goal is for players to collect rent from their opponents to bankrupt them. Money can also be won or lost by Chance and Group Chest cards, as well as tax squares; players can also end up in prison, where they will be unable to escape until one of many conditions is met. There are various house rules for the game, as well as hundreds of different versions, spin-offs, and related media. Monopoly has been licenced locally in more than 103 countries and printed in more than 37 languages, making it a part of international popular culture.

Monopoly games at Online casinos

If you have grown up playing monopoly and now want the adult version of it, why not play at online casinos? We have curated a wonderfully entertaining list of the five most amazing monopoly games at online casinos. Read below and choose your favourite.

Monopoly Big Event

Monopoly Mega Movers

Monopoly Roulette Hot Properties

Epic Monopoly

Monopoly Big Money Reel

#1 – Monopoly Big Event

Barcrest’s entrance into the Monopoly world of online casino games is one of the most famous. Monopoly Big Event is a 5-reel, 2pay line slot with a top prize of €250,000. The minimum bet per spin is €0.20, but putting a Big Bet spin raises the minimum bet to €20 or €30 per game. However, with a higher price comes a higher chance of winning. The RTP increases to 9 percent when you play a Major Bet spin.

#2 – Monopoly Mega Movers

This Monopoly slot game from WMS has 5 reels, 4 positions, and 3pay lines, which is a significant improvement over the slot machines we’ve already discussed. The bonus game reel mechanism, which triggers when you land 3, 4, or 5 symbols in a row, is one of the Mega Movers’ best features. This slot game has an RTP of 96.0per cent with a minimum bet of €0.05 and a maximum bet of €50.

#3 – Monopoly Roulette Hot Properties

For those who are familiar with how classic roulette functions, Monopoly Roulette Hot Properties will need very little clarification. However, there is one significant difference: the eye-catching yellow HOT pocket that appears first on the roulette wheel. Those who are into gaming, will love this one.

#4 – Epic Monopoly

This is a slot game that lives up to its epic tag. Epic Monopoly has a total of 160 pay lines spread through four sets of reels, with classic Monopoly icons like the top hat, puppy, battleship, and more. If you get three or more Epic symbols in a row, you’ll get a first-class ticket to bonus town. Epic Monopoly has a return to player (RTP) of 96.01 per cent.

#5 – Monopoly Big Money Reel

There are 30 pay lines in this 5-reel, 4-row Monopoly gambling game, which means there are 30 ways to win! This version of the Monopoly slots game is a simple one-armed computer. Players will collect cash and spin a Price is Right-style bonus wheel for each spin. Monopoly Big Money Wheel has an RTP of 95.95 per cent.

How to play Monopoly at an Online Casino?

