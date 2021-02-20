9 Marketing Tricks That Brought PortraitFlip A Turnover Of 4.5 Crores in 3 Years!

One of the considerable jams for any e-commerce is to find a way through the thick tangled web and reach out to its clientele.

The virtual world is filled with people of jabber and null worth who rant the same old Digital Marketing tricks – every time with a better lie.

A top-notch digital marketing trick would be hit and miss.

There may be different paths to the same highway and it stays distinct to each.

Nothing but experimentation can help you survive in the wide world of nasty webs.

This is how it worked for PortraitFlip.

But before heading on…

What Is PortraitFlip?

PortraitFlip is e-commerce that lets you morph your photographs into a handmade painting.

It has been flipping photos and painting a big picture for itself across the globe for three years now.

The variety of mediums from oil, watercolor to charcoal beyond 7 categories of human, couple, and pet portraits is remarkable.

Interestingly, they also provide a service to renew or repaint old photos.

“With the world becoming a digital hub, it is important to hold back to certain aesthetically and traditionally satisfying occupations,” says Sunny, the Founder.

PortraitFlip’s key vision is to uplift and empowers the artist community that struggles to make a life.

How Did PortraitFlip Yield A Turnover Of 4.5 Crores?

Not marketing online is like owning a closed business. The growth factor of any e-commerce is to market, and market smartly.

PortraitFlip’s digital hit was not to sell the service but to make people want to buy the service.

If you are not doing it right, you are creating for a ghost of an audience.

Google Ads

PortraitFlip did not receive a single order for three months until Sunny came across Google Ads.

It skyrocketed their sales by a decent 30%.

Develop your product, understands Google Ads, invest whatever you can, and get started.

Facebook Ads

Facebook Ads was a little more complicated since Facebook did not have the required data of prospective customers to run the ad.

Interestingly, Facebook pulled data from PortraitFlip’s Instagram and other social platforms and created a list of potential customers.

Technology has a mysterious way of working.

Organic SEO

The first year of practicing SEO was disheartening since there were hardly any visible conversions.

Their hope was slowly fading but they decided to go on.

SEO is like a well-cooked steak. You need to slow the stove down to hit the perfect grill.

It took two whole years for their SEO to cook. The third-year saw a dramatic spike in conversions from the SEO tricks PortraitFlip practiced two years back.

Sunny says that he hardly uses Google Ads or Facebook Ads anymore. SEO has been working magnificently for their business.

DogIsWorld

The best way to promote a website is to create a sister website. Sounds senseless?

It is an idiot-proof experiment that has worked for PortraitFlip on great levels.

“Banners have 99 problems and a click ain’t one.”

That is exactly what Dogisworld does for them – runs banner. In the initial years, PortraitFlip saw 70% of their revenue-generating from dog portraits.

They immediately decided to run an informative website called dogisword that would run the banner for us and generate a potential clientele.

They do look forward to commercializing their sister website too but currently, it has resulted in a heavy conversion and clicks rate.

Also, it is 100% organic to do so.

Email Marketing

Most of the digital marketing strategists work on a belief that email marketing has lost its essence after 2004.

On the contrary, it has worked wonders for us.

If you know your customers, have faith in your content strategies, and have done your email campaign homework properly, then nothing can beat this trick.

Affiliate Marketing

In the words of Joey (Friends, if you already don’t know) “It is a love based of giving and receiving as well as having and sharing. And the love that they give and have is shared and received. And through this having and giving and sharing and receiving, we too can share and love and have… and receive.”

PortraitFlip has provided affiliate partnerships for their service that gives their affiliate a piece of commission for every sale they make.

It is a decent way to promote not only your service but also to feather other websites.

Guest Posting

How would performing a drama as a guest for a renowned theatre company work for you if you were a dramatist?

Passive boosting, right?

This is exactly what Guest Posting does.

All you have to do is reach out to the right people and provide them the right content.

If nothing, it will boost your sales by a decent 5%.

Occasional Giveaways

A giveaway is a form of promotion than marketing.

It brought great results for PortraitFlip especially on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

You anyway spend a thousand on promoting your service. A giveaway does the same thing more effectively and economically.

Word of Mouth

PortraitFlip believes in customer satisfaction.

If you satisfy one customer, you automatically earn yourself 50 potential customers.

A remarkable 15% of sales comes from the word of mouth.

Something as petty as an Instagram post of our customer converts a lead.

Whatever you do, wherever you land, keep your customers happy and satisfied even if it costs a bit of you.

Ending Note

William Blake said, “The true method of knowledge is experiment.”

Like mentioned before, there can be multiple roads that lead to Rome. You got to find yours and do it regularly with a little innovation every day.

Trial and error is the key.

Keep experimenting and discover your Mojo.

