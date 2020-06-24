Aether Biomedical secured funding from Chiratae Ventures

Chiratae Ventures has now revealed that it has invested an undisclosed amount in the Aether Biomedical, a medical robotics startup, focused on developing rehabilitation devices based on biosignal processing.

Some other investors who participated in the round include Sunfish Partners and Joyance Partners.

“Building at the intersection of robotics, mechatronics, research, insights, and innovation, we hope our solutions help 10 million+ amputees globally live better lives and re-invent medical tech,” said Dhruv Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Aether Biomedical.

“We see deep-tech playing a pivotal role in shaping scalable solutions across verticals. As technology evolves, so does the benchmark for innovation, Aether and its team is a great example of that,” added Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Managing Director, Chiratae Ventures.

