Activision Blizzard Earned More On Mobile Games Last Quarter Than PC and Consoles Combined

Activision Blizzard made more money on mobile games last quarter than the company did on PC and consoles combined. The company made over $100 million from mobile games, excluding income from “Other,” including call of duty league and distribution business. Still, the figure is less than 50% of the company’s total revenue. Mobile games are becoming a bigger part of the business than PC and co.

While Blizzard’s active users have recently recovered to levels they reached over a year ago, its revenue remains down a year on year. As of March 2022, Blizzard had only 22 million monthly active users down from 27 million in March. The success of Diablo Immortal helped the company return to the twenty-seven million mark in July.

It should be noted that mobile games have been a huge part of Activision Blizzard’s success. Mobile games have grown tremendously in the past decade. With low entry costs and aggressive microtransaction schemes, mobile games are often highly profitable. In fact, Candy Crush, one of the most popular mobile games ever, accounted for $684 million in profits, while the company’s PC and console games combined made only $332 million. The numbers may sound impressive, but they are still quite modest. And this is not the end of the story, as with the release of Diablo Immortal Activision seems to go all in for mobile.