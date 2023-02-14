Adani Group Responds to Hindenburg Report with Grant Thornton Independent Audits

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has engaged the services of Grant Thornton, an accountancy firm, for independent audits of some of its companies in response to claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

These claims, made in a report released on January 24, have accused the conglomerate of using offshore tax havens and engaging in stock manipulation. While the company has vehemently denied these allegations, investors have remained concerned, with the group’s seven listed subsidiaries losing a cumulative $120 billion market value over the past three weeks.

The appointment of Grant Thornton represents the first significant step taken by the Adani Group to defend itself against these allegations. The company had previously announced that it was considering an independent evaluation of issues relating to legal compliance, related party transactions, and internal controls. This appointment, however, marks a more concrete response to the accusations made by Hindenburg Research.

The move by Adani Group to engage the services of an independent auditor is likely an attempt to restore investor confidence in the company. The fact that the appointment of Grant Thornton has been reported for the first time indicates that Adani Group is taking steps to be more transparent in its response to the allegations. The audits carried out by Grant Thornton will provide an objective assessment of the claims made by Hindenburg Research and could help to restore investor confidence in the company.

What is the future of the Adani group after Grant Thornton’s independent audit?

The appointment of Grant Thornton represents a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding the Adani Group. While the long-term impact of the Hindenburg Research report on the company remains to be seen, it is clear that the conglomerate is taking steps to respond to the allegations against it and restore confidence among investors.

According to anonymous sources, Grant Thornton has been hired to conduct independent audits of certain Adani Group companies, specifically focusing on whether related-party transactions comply with corporate governance standards. Neither Grant Thornton nor Adani Group has commented on the matter.

Adani Group has denied these allegations, stating that all related party transactions are at arm’s length, adequately disclosed, and audited by independent statutory auditors. The appointment of Grant Thornton is a significant development in Adani Group’s response to the allegations. It is likely aimed at providing an objective assessment of the claims made by Hindenburg Research.

The ongoing investigation and audits represent a challenge to Adani Group’s reputation and could impact investor confidence. However, the company’s efforts to address these concerns through independent audits and reassurance statements may help mitigate potential adverse effects. The outcome of the regulatory investigation and the findings of the independent audits will be critical in determining the future trajectory of Adani Group’s reputation and market performance.